Tecsys Reports Financial Results for Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2020

MONTREAL, July 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tecsys Inc. (TSX: TCS), an industry-leading supply chain management software company, today announced its results for the fourth quarter and full year of fiscal year 2020, ended April 30, 2020. All dollar amounts are expressed in Canadian currency and are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS).

Fourth Quarter Highlights:

Total revenue was a record $27.7 million , 20% higher than $23.2 million reported for Q4 2019.

, 20% higher than reported for Q4 2019. In the fourth quarter of 2020, SaaS subscription bookings i (measured on an Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR i ) basis) were a record $4.1 million , up 356% compared to $0.9 million reported for Q4 2019.

(measured on an Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR ) basis) were a record , up 356% compared to reported for Q4 2019. Cloud, Maintenance and Subscription Revenue increased 14% year-over-year to $10.6 million in Q4 2020 from $9.4 million in Q4 2019. The increase was primarily driven by SaaS.

in Q4 2020 from in Q4 2019. The increase was primarily driven by SaaS. Total ARR i at April 30, 2020 was $48.1 million , up 26% compared to $38.3 million at April 30, 2019 and up 13% from $42.5 million at January 31, 2020 .

at was , up 26% compared to at and up 13% from at . During Q4 2020, the Company signed eight new accounts with a total contract value of $25.4 million compared to nine new accounts with a total contract value of $6.7 million in Q4 2019.

compared to nine new accounts with a total contract value of in Q4 2019. Professional services revenue was $10.8 million , 20% higher than $9.0 million reported for Q4 2019. Professional services bookings i in Q4 2020 increased 127% or $11.6 million to $20.7 million from $9.1 million in Q4 2019. Sequentially, professional services bookings i is also up 60% from Q3 2020.

, 20% higher than reported for Q4 2019. Professional services bookings in Q4 2020 increased 127% or to from in Q4 2019. Sequentially, professional services bookings is also up 60% from Q3 2020. Total gross profit increased to $12.9 million , up 18% from $10.9 million reported for Q4 2019.

, up 18% from reported for Q4 2019. Total gross profit margin declined slightly to 46% in Q4 2020 compared to 47% reported in Q4 2019. Operating expenses increased to $12.3 million , higher by $0.6 million or 5% compared to $11.7 million in Q4 2019. Profit from operations was $0.6 million , compared to a loss of $0.8 million reported for Q4 2019.

, higher by or 5% compared to in Q4 2019. Profit from operations was , compared to a loss of reported for Q4 2019. Net Profit was $0.4 million or $0.03 per share in Q4 2020 compared to $0.1 million or $0.01 per share reported for the same period in fiscal 2019.

or per share in Q4 2020 compared to or per share reported for the same period in fiscal 2019. Adjusted EBITDAii was $2.0 million in Q4 2020 compared to $0.7 million reported for Q4 2019.

"Fiscal 2020 was another exciting year for Tecsys," said Peter Brereton, president and CEO of Tecsys Inc. "The rapid shift to SaaS has proven to be a tremendous value creator for our company. Against almost all internal metrics we are meeting, or exceeding, our goals. In fiscal 2020, we signed 34 new accounts with a total contract value of $52.7 million compared to 23 new accounts with a total contract value of $15.4 million in fiscal 2020. This is an increase of 242%. On the healthcare front, fiscal 2020 was another strong year. We added 6 new hospital networks. We are confident that the ongoing expansion of our product suite and growing global reach should help us to continue to attain strong bookings going forward."

"On March 11, 2020, the COVID-19 outbreak was declared a global pandemic," continued Brereton. "Tecsys is well-equipped to uphold comprehensive support and services for its end-to-end supply chain execution software through its multi-tiered customer care and support teams. Employees are now working remotely and supporting Tecsys' customers and partners. Work that was historically done both on site and remotely is now supported remotely by our employees. To date, Tecsys' ability to continue to progress sales cycles, sign new orders and execute project implementations has not been affected adversely by the pivot to remote work. While Tecsys anticipates that some client projects may be postponed or delayed during the pandemic, other client projects are starting up. Based on current activity and considering the Corporation's significant project backlog, Tecsys believes that this outbreak is not having any material adverse impact on its operating results. Moreover, Tecsys is not currently experiencing or anticipating any material credit losses as a result of the pandemic. In short, we are weathering these unprecedented challenges very well indeed."

Mark Bentler, chief financial officer of Tecsys Inc., added, "Our transition from perpetual license revenues to SaaS which helps us to deliver a more robust, predictable recurring revenue stream accelerated through fiscal 2020. This pace of transition continues to exceed our own internal forecasts. In fiscal 2020, SaaS subscription bookings comprised approximately 77% of our software product bookings compared to 33% in fiscal 2019. Even adjusting for the currency tailwind we enjoyed during the year, all KPI's were very strong."

Fiscal 2020 Highlights:

Revenue for fiscal 2020 was $104.9 million , up 37% from $76.4 million reported for the previous fiscal year. Organic revenue growth (adjusting for acquisitions) was 14%.

, up 37% from reported for the previous fiscal year. Organic revenue growth (adjusting for acquisitions) was 14%. SaaS subscription bookings i (measured on an ARR i basis) were $8.8 million in fiscal 2020, up 486% compared to $1.5 million in fiscal 2019.

(measured on an ARR basis) were in fiscal 2020, up 486% compared to in fiscal 2019. Total gross profit increased to $50.3 million , up $12.9 million or 34% in fiscal 2020 compared to $37.4 million in fiscal 2019.

, up or 34% in fiscal 2020 compared to in fiscal 2019. Total gross profit margin declined slightly to 48% compared to 49% reported for fiscal 2019.

Operating expenses are $45.6 million , an increase of 16% compared to $39.2 million reported for the previous fiscal year. The majority of the increase is attributable to the acquisitions of Tecsys A/S (formerly known as PCSYS A/S) and OrderDynamics, which contributed $5.6 million of the increase.

, an increase of 16% compared to reported for the previous fiscal year. The majority of the increase is attributable to the acquisitions of Tecsys A/S (formerly known as PCSYS A/S) and OrderDynamics, which contributed of the increase. Profit from operations was $4.7 million compared to a loss from operations of $1.8 million reported for fiscal 2019.

compared to a loss from operations of reported for fiscal 2019. Net profit for fiscal 2020 was $2.3 million , or $0.18 per share, compared to a loss of $0.7 million or ($0.06) per share, for fiscal 2019.

, or per share, compared to a loss of or per share, for fiscal 2019. Adjusted EBITDA ii for the year was $10.3 million , up 267% compared to $2.8 million reported for fiscal 2019.

for the year was , up 267% compared to reported for fiscal 2019. Total contract bookings i for fiscal 2020 were $112.7 million , up 78% from $63.2 million in fiscal 2019. The increase was comprised of organic bookings growth of as well as increased bookings from acquisitions.

for fiscal 2020 were , up 78% from in fiscal 2019. The increase was comprised of organic bookings growth of as well as increased bookings from acquisitions. The Company has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.06 per share to be paid on August 7, 2020 to shareholders of record at the close of business on July 24, 2020 . Pursuant to the Canadian Income Tax Act, dividends paid by the Company to Canadian residents are considered to be "eligible" dividends.

i See Key Performance Indicators in Management's Discussion and Analysis of the 2020 Financial Statements. ii See Non-IFRS Performance Measure in Management's Discussion and Analysis of the 2020 Financial Statements.

Fourth Quarter 2020 Results Conference Call Date: July 9 2020

Time: 8:30 a.m. EDT

Phone number: (800)768-9711 or (416) 981-9013

The call can be replayed until July 16, 2020 by calling (800) 558-5253 or (416) 626-4100 (access code: 21965143).

About Tecsys

Tecsys is a global provider of supply chain solutions that equip the borderless enterprise for growth. Organizations thrive when they have the software, technology and expertise to drive operational greatness and deliver on their brand promise. Spanning healthcare, retail, service parts, third-party logistics, and general wholesale high-volume distribution industries, Tecsys delivers dynamic and powerful solutions for warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at point of use, retail order management, as well as complete financial management and analytics solutions.

Tecsys' shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol TCS. For more information on Tecsys, visit www.tecsys.com.

Forward Looking Statements

The statements in this news release relating to matters that are not historical fact are forward looking statements that are based on management's beliefs and assumptions. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to a number of uncertainties, including but not limited to future economic conditions, the markets that Tecsys Inc. serves, the actions of competitors, major new technological trends, and other factors beyond the control of Tecsys Inc., which could cause actual results to differ materially from such statements. More information about the risks and uncertainties associated with Tecsys Inc.'s business can be found in the MD&A section of the Company's annual report and annual information form for the fiscal year ended April 30th, 2020. These documents have been filed with the Canadian securities commissions and are available on our website (www.tecsys.com) and on SEDAR (www.sedar.com).

Copyright © Tecsys Inc. 2020. All names, trademarks, products, and services mentioned are registered or unregistered trademarks of their respective owners.

Non-IFRS Measure

Reconciliation of EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA

The terms and definitions of the non-GAAP measures used below and a reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measure are provided below. These non-GAAP measures do not have any standardized meanings prescribed by IFRS and are therefore unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. Accordingly, they should not be considered in isolation.

EBITDA is calculated as earnings before interest expense, interest income, income taxes, depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA is calculated as EBITDA before acquisition related costs, fair value adjustment on contingent consideration, stock-based compensation and restructuring costs. The Company believes that these measures are commonly used by investors and analysts to measure a company's performance, its ability to service debt and to meet other payment obligations, or as a common valuation measurement.

The EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA calculation for fiscal 2020, 2019 and 2018 derived from IFRS measures in the Company's Consolidated financial statements, is as follows:











2020 2019 2018 Profit (loss) for the period $ 2,346 $ (741) $ 3,949 Adjustments for:





Depreciation of property and equipment and right-of-use assets 2,004 879 760 Amortization of deferred development costs 536 949 1,118 Amortization of other intangible assets 1,530 995 462 Interest expense 1,080 196 4 Interest income (74) (197) (259) Income taxes 1,234 (1,018) 456 EBITDA $ 8,656 $ 1,063 $ 6,490 Adjustments for:





Acquisition related costs - 1,347 - Stock based compensation 1,024 366 - Fair value adjustment on contingent consideration earnout – Tecsys A/S 171 - - Restructuring costs 420 - - Adjusted EBITDA $ 10,271 $ 2,776 $ 6,490

Tecsys Inc Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (in thousands of Canadian dollars)



April 30, 2020 April 30, 2019 Assets







Current assets









Cash and cash equivalents

$ 27,528 $ 14,913 Short-term investments



10,000

- Accounts receivable



18,434

14,986 Work in progress



837

811 Other receivables



1,633

392 Tax credits



4,162

3,493 Inventory



634

673 Prepaid expenses



3,778

2,687 Total current assets 67,006 37,955 Non-current assets









Other long-term receivables



350

278 Tax credits



4,624

5,260 Property and equipment



2,823

2,714 Right-of-use assets



8,234

- Contract acquisition costs



2,324

536 Deferred development costs



1,103

1,064 Other intangible assets



13,401

14,706 Goodwill



17,540

17,456 Deferred tax assets



7,028

5,476 Total non-current assets 57,427 47,490





Total assets $ 124,433 $ 85,445 Liabilities









Current liabilities









Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

$ 19,933 $ 11,633 Deferred revenue



16,163

14,252 Current portion of long-term debt



1,231

1,022 Other current liabilities



4,670

4,111 Lease obligations



922

- Total current liabilities 42,919 31,018 Non-current liabilities









Long-term debt



9,600

10,827 Other non-current liabilities



-

2,333 Deferred tax liabilities



1,638

1,769 Lease obligations



9,157

- Total non-current liabilities 20,395 14,929 Total liabilities 63,314 45,947 Contingencies and other commitments









Equity









Share capital



40,901

19,144 Contributed surplus



10,964

9,943 Retained earnings



8,838

10,618 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)



416

(207) Total equity attributable to the owners of the Company 61,119 39,498





Total liabilities and equity $ 124,433 $ 85,445

Tecsys Inc Consolidated Statements of Income (loss) and Comprehensive Income (loss) Three and twelve months periods ended April 30, 2020 and 2019 (in thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share data)





Three months

Three months

Twelve months

Twelve months



Ended

Ended

Ended

Ended



April 30, 2020

April 30, 2019

April 30, 2020

April 30, 2019 Revenue:















Proprietary products $ 1,694 $ 1,606 $ 5,384 $ 6,948 Third-party products

4,244

2,694

15,885

6,822 Cloud, maintenance and subscription

10,638

9,360

41,058

31,282 Professional services

10,823

9,002

40,616

29,338 Reimbursable expenses

351

529

1,912

2,059 Total revenue

27,750

23,191

104,855

76,449 Cost of revenue:















Products

3,493

2,377

12,780

6,036 Services

11,010

9,376

39,845

30,913 Reimbursable expenses

351

529

1,912

2,059 Total cost of revenue

14,854

12,282

54,537

39,008 Gross profit

12,896

10,909

50,318

37,441 Operating expenses:















Sales and marketing

5,368

5,058

20,134

17,204 General and administration

2,637

2,836

9,821

9,354 Research and development, net of tax credits

4,297

3,852

15,235

12,681 Restructuring costs

-

-

420

- Total operating expenses

12,302

11,746

45,610

39,239

















Profit (loss) from operations

594

(837)

4,708

(1,798) Net finance costs (income)

145

102

1,128

(39) Profit (loss) before income taxes

449

(939)

3,580

(1,759) Income tax expense (benefit)

74

(1,018)

1,234

(1,018) Profit (loss) attributable to the owners of the Company $ 375 $ 79 $ 2,346 $ (741) Other comprehensive income (loss) :















Effective portion of changes in fair value on designated revenue hedges

627

(142)

696

(14) Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations

198

(80)

(73)

(80) Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to the owners of the Company $ 1,200 $ (143) $ 2,969 $ (835) Basic and diluted earnings (loss) per common share $ 0.03 $ 0.01 $ 0.18 $ (0.06)

Tecsys Inc Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows Three and twelve months periods ended April 30, 2020 and 2019 (in thousands of Canadian dollars)





Three months

Three months

Twelve months

Twelve months



Ended

Ended

Ended

Ended



April 30,2020

April 30, 2019

April 30, 2020

April 30, 2019 Cash flows from operating activities:















Profit (loss) for the period $ 375 $ 79 $ 2,346 $ (741) Adjustments for:















Depreciation of property and equipment and right-of-use-assets

542

230

2,005

879 Amortization of deferred development costs

119

172

536

949 Amortization of other intangible assets

398

493

1,530

995 Net finance costs (income)

145

102

1,128

(39) Unrealized foreign exchange and other

352

507

(245)

275 Non-refundable tax credits

(355)

(226)

(1,398)

(902) Stock-based compensation

214

107

1,024

366 Income taxes

(406)

(1,182)

399

(1,182) Net cash from operating activities excluding changes in non-cash working capital items related to operations

1,384

282

7,325

600 Accounts receivable

(1,910)

1,674

(3,434)

1,749 Work in progress

(161)

546

(27)

(129) Other receivables

(11)

(46)

(315)

109 Tax credits

1,797

1,960

103

(212) Inventory

175

98

38

476 Prepaid expenses and contract acquisition costs

(1,417)

(211)

(2,877)

(595) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

5,169

(434)

7,285

795 Deferred revenue

1,120

92

1,908

1,307 Changes in non-cash working capital items related to operations

4,762

3,679

2,681

3,500

















Net cash from operating activities

6,146

3,961

10,006

4,100 Cash flows from financing activities:















Repayment of long-term debt

(308)

(237)

(1,018)

(272) Issuance of long-term debt

-

-

-

12,000 Payment of lease obligations

(262)

-

(993)

- Issuance of common shares

21,719

-

21,719

- Payment of dividends

(785)

(719)

(3,009)

(2,747) Issuance of common shares on exercise of stock options

12

-

12

- Interest paid

(139)

(115)

(854)

(115) Net cash from (used in) financing activities

20,237

(1,071)

15,857

8,866

















Cash flows from investing activities :















Purchase of short-term investments

(10,000)

-

(10,000)

- Decrease in long-term investments

-

7

-

10,007 Decrease in restricted cash

-

12,000

-

- Interest received

11

25

74

197 Acquisitions of property and equipment

(231)

(134)

(934)

(403) Acquisitions of other intangible assets

(42)

(68)

(196)

(160) Deferred development costs

(70)

(76)

(575)

(163) Business acquisitions

(471)

(11,147)

(1,617)

(21,027) Net cash used in (from) investing activities

(10,803)

607

(13,248)

(11,549) Net increase in cash and cash equivalents during the period

15,580

3,497

12,615

1,417 Cash and cash equivalents - beginning of period

11,948

11,416

14,913

13,496 Cash and cash equivalents - end of period $ 27,528 $ 14,913 $ 27,528 $ 14,913

















Supplemental cash flow information:















Purchase of property and equipment included in accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 133 $ - $ 133 $ - Right-of-use assets additions $ 863 $ - $ 863 $ - Deferred tax asset recognized in share capital related to transaction fees $ 449 $ - $ 449 $ - Transaction costs included in accounts payable and accrued liabilities related to issuance of common shares $ 426 $ - $ 426 $ -

Tecsys Inc Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity (in thousands of Canadian dollars, except number of shares)



Share capital

Contributed surplus

Accumulated other

comprehensive income

(loss)

Retained earnings

Total



Number

Amount

















Note



















Balance, April 30, 2019

13,082,376 $ 19,144 $ 9,943 $ (207) $ 10,618 $ 39,498 Adjustment on initial application of IFRS 16

-

-

-

-

(1,117)

(1,117) Adjusted balance, May 1, 2019

13,082,376

19,144

9,943

(207)

9,501

38,381 Profit for the year

-

-

-

-

2,346

2,346 Other comprehensive income (loss) for the year:























Effective portion of changes in fair value on designated revenue hedges

-

-

-

696

-

696 Exchange difference on translation of foreign operations

-

-

-

(73)

-

(73) Stock-based compensation

-

-

1,024

-

-

1,024 Total comprehensive income for the year

-

-

1,024

623

2,346

3,993 Dividends to equity owners

-

-

-

-

(3,009)

(3,009) Share options exercised

834

15

(3)

-

-

12 Common shares issued under bought deal financing, net of share issue costs of $1,707 and deferred taxes of $449

1,333,333

21,742

-

-

-

21,742 Total transaction with owners of the Company

1,334,167

21,757

(3)

-

(3,009)

18,745

























Balance, April 30, 2020

14,416,543 $ 40,901 $ 10,964 $ 416 $ 8,838 $ 61,119

























Balance, May 1, 2018

13,082,376

19,144

9,577

(113)

14,106

42,714 Loss for the year

-

-

-

-

(741)

(741) Other comprehensive income (loss) for the year:























Effective portion of changes in fair value on designated revenue hedges

-

-

-

(14)

-

(14) Exchange difference on translation of foreign operations

-

-

-

(80)

-

(80) Stock-based compensation









366

-

-

366 Total comprehensive income (loss) for the year

-

-

366

(94)

(741)

(469) Dividends to equity owners

-

-

-

-

(2,747)

(2,747) Total transaction with owners of the Company

-

-

-

-

(2,747)

(2,747) Balance, April 30, 2019

13,082,376 $ 19,144 $ 9,943 $ (207) $ 10,618 $ 39,498

