Tectonic Audio Labs Announces New Executive Leadership

WOODINVILLE, Wash., Nov. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Tectonic Audio Labs, the leading provider of audio solutions using bending wave technology, today announced the appointment of Craig Hubbell to serve as their President and Chief Executive Officer. Hubbell has spent nearly three decades in technology, content and the digital media space, driving breakthrough programs for global B2B brands.

"Tectonic has seen solid growth in both its Smart Speaker/IoT and Professional Audio business units in 2018," said Anthony Bontrager, Managing Partner, West River Group. "Craig is exactly the type of leader Tectonic needs as it transforms into its next chapter of innovative products and growth. Craig is a proven leader with great business vision, strong executional experience and the ability to bring people and businesses together."

Most recently, Craig was the CEO of PlayNetwork, the leading global provider of music, content and technology for commercial markets, where he launched a series of innovative new products, services and media-driven experiences across 500 leading retail, luxury and hospitality brands, expanding the company into over 132 countries.

Tectonic Audio Labs is making strides as a leader in audio innovation with their patented Distributed Mode Loudspeaker and Balanced Mode Radiator products, which use bending wave technology to elevate the quality of sound in an array of products. Their embodiments are currently in use across North America in everything from luxury hotels to smart speakers.

"Building off a legacy of best-in-class professional audio products, Tectonic is well positioned to grow aggressively in the Smart Speaker and IoT categories, with products and solutions that dramatically improve the audio quality and voice intelligibility of products ranging from appliances to gaming and virtual reality," said Hubbell. "The company is uniquely positioned with its patented audio technology to pivot into the skyrocketing smart speaker space, but we need to continue to focus on accelerating growth, working with the team to innovate our products and transforming audio in new consumer driven applications."

Tectonic Audio Labs evolves the audio landscape by producing revolutionary flat panel speaker solutions that feature Bending Wave technology. Through sophisticated design, manufacturing and integration, Tectonic's innovative transducers deliver superior sound solutions that can currently be heard in everything from house of worship facilities to award-winning soundbar products. Learn more at tectonicaudiolabs.com.

