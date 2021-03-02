Tectonic Audio Labs Announces The Appointment Of New Independent Board Member

"We are excited to welcome Susan to our board of directors, where she will bring decades of leadership in key areas, such as marketing and strategy implementation that are vital to our continued success," said Craig Hubbell, Tectonic's Chairman and CEO. "Susan's counsel and expertise will bring energy to our board and help as we work to build Tectonic's market position through differentiated audio products that provide unique value in Unified Communications, IoT, Automotive and Consumer Electronics."

In addition to Tectonic, Susan currently serves as a board director at T3 Micro and is a strategic advisor to a number of companies and industry groups, including CEDIA, SAVI Controls and BYTE. Previously, Susan was the SVP of Marketing at Control4 where she oversaw global marketing, support and training operations, leading all product marketing, branding, corporate communications, training and tech support, and channel programs for the company. As a member of the executive management team, Susan was a key contributor to the company's IPO in 2013 and later its merger with SnapAV in 2019. Prior to Control4, Susan held executive positions with TiVo and MyWaves.

Tectonic Audio Labs has rapidly established itself as a leader in audio innovation with their patented Balanced Mode Radiator and Distributed Mode Loudspeaker products, which use bending wave technology to deliver high-quality sound and elevated vocal intelligibility with the industries widest directivity. Their speakers are currently in use in everything from VR gaming headsets to smart speakers and hotels. Tectonic is poised for rapid growth and expansion in the commercial and IoT space with the development of additional offerings in 2021.

"Tectonic has elevated the standard for brands looking to deliver the ultimate audio experience for their customers, offering a powerful way for companies to differentiate and build a rabid following," said Ms. Cashen. "Under Craig's leadership, the company has advanced its value proposition and opportunity significantly this past year alone, making it an exciting time for a new director to join the team to strategize on ways to drive future growth and success."

About Tectonic

Tectonic Audio Labs evolves the audio landscape by producing revolutionary flat panel speaker solutions that feature Bending Wave technology. Through sophisticated design and integration, Tectonic's innovative transducers deliver superior sound solutions that can currently be heard in across a wide range of products in Gaming, Luxury Vehicles, Unified Communications, Consumer Electronics and HiFi products. Learn about how Tectonic Audio Labs is raising the bar for speech intelligibility and full-range directivity at tectonicaudiolabs.com .

