Tectonic Metals Inc. to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com June 30th

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tectonic Metals Inc. (TSX-V: TECT), based in Vancouver, BC, Canada focused on Exploration today announced that Tony Reda, President & CEO will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on June 30th.

DATE: Tuesday, June 30th

TIME: 5:00 PM ET

LINK: https://tinyurl.com/MiningVIC063020

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

Recent Company Highlights

June 25, 2020 - Stakes New Alaskan Gold Property and Acquires Comprehensive, Goodpaster Mining District Dataset

June 2, 2020 - Tectonic Metals Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement Financing to Fund Upcoming Drill Programs

May 22nd, 2020 - Tectonic Metals Announces Results of Annual General Meeting and Retains Market-Making Services

April 20, 2020 - Tectonic Metals Announces Live Webinar and Closing of Strategic Financing with Doyon

April 15, 2020 - Tectonic Metals Announces Milestone Strategic Financing With Alaska Native Regional Corporation, Doyon, Ltd.

Tectonic Metals Inc.

Tectonic Metals Inc. is a mineral exploration company created and operated by an experienced and well-respected technical and financial team with a track record of wealth creation for shareholders. Key members of the Tectonic team were involved with Kaminak Gold Corporation, the Company that raised C$165 million to fund the acquisition, discovery and advancement of the Coffee Gold Project in the Yukon Territory through to the completion of a bankable feasibility study before selling the multi-million-ounce gold project to Goldcorp Inc. (now Newmont Goldcorp) for C$520 million in 2016.

Tectonic is focused on the acquisition, exploration, discovery and development of mineral resources from district-scale projects in politically stable jurisdictions that have the potential to host world-class orebodies. Whether at home or at work, the Tectonic team is grounded on the following core values: passion, integrity, patience, focus, perseverance, honesty, fairness, accountability, respect and a play big mindset. The Company works for its shareholders and is committed to creating value for them.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly-traded companies to meet and present directly with investors.

A real-time solution for investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences is part of OTC Market Group's suite of investor relations services specifically designed for more efficient Investor Access. Replicating the look and feel of on-site investor conferences, Virtual Investor Conferences combine leading-edge conferencing and investor communications capabilities with a comprehensive global investor audience network.

