Ted Leonsis, Monumental Sports & Entertainment Founder and CEO, to be Keynote Speaker at East Coast Gaming Congress & NexGen Gaming Forum, June 12-13 in Atlantic City

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J., April 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ted Leonsis, Monumental Sports & Entertainment Founder and CEO, will be a keynote speaker at the 23rd annual East Coast Gaming Congress (ECGC) & NexGen Gaming Forum, which will take place June 12-13 at Harrah's Waterfront Conference Center in Atlantic City.

Leonsis's Monumental Sports owns the 2018 Stanley Cup champion Washington Capitals, NBA's Washington Wizards, the WNBA's Washington Mystics, the AFL's 2018 champion Washington Valor, the AFL's Baltimore Brigade, the NBA G League's Capital City Go-Go, and the NBA2K League's Wizards District Gaming. Leonsis is also co-owner of aXiomatic, which has controlling interest in global esports franchise Team Liquid.

"I am excited to serve as a keynote speaker at the East Coast Gaming Congress and NexGen Gaming . It's an honor to share the stage with such visionary leaders who are shaping the sports gaming industry," Leonsis said. "This conference presents an opportunity to further the conversation around legalized sports betting and I look forward to an engaging and meaningful discussion with other like-minded leaders who are at the forefront of the gaming and sports."

Other ECGC keynote speakers include New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy and American Gaming Association President and CEO Bill Miller. The ECGC program includes other leaders from major gaming operators, as well as regulators and legislators.

The ECGC theme for 2019 is "The Dynamic Convergence of Gaming." The conference includes a three-track format that includes Sports and Gaming, Gaming Operations, and Gaming Market Analysis. The conference will also feature the first-ever gaming Leadership ThinkTank, where industry leaders come together and share their insights on the future of all things gaming.

More than 500 gaming operators, equipment manufacturers, regulators, attorneys, architects, analysts, public officials, investors, and other gaming-related professionals are expected to attend ECGC. The two-day conference schedule and registration are available at www.eastcoastgamingcongress.com.

ECGC is organized and produced by Spectrum Gaming Group and the Cooper Levenson law firm. Other co-organizers and co-producers are The Friedmutter Group, an industry-leading architectural and design firm based in Las Vegas, and Sysco Corporation, the global leader in selling, marketing and distributing food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, lodging and gaming establishments.

For sponsorship information, contact Donna Vecere at dvecere@cooperlevenson.com.

