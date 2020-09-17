TED Ventures Establishes TREND Healthcare

DALLAS, Sept. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TED Ventures not only sets high expectations for success but also demonstrates consistent follow through in establishing a new standard for healthcare. The group's goals are closer to being realized with the creation of TREND Healthcare.

With the revitalization of TREND Healthcare, providers and case workers take on the responsibility of injury claims and the recovery, alongside the patient, in a practice where trust, collaboration, and compassion are crucial to a successful recovery. Their work touches the lives of essential government workers, including members of the United States Postal Service (USPS), the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), the Transportation Security Administration (TSA), the FBI, and more.

Healthcare systems today face a heavy burden to maintain an economically stable system while devoting care and resources to as many patients as possible. This challenge only motivates the management firm to continue to disrupt the current healthcare system with consistent innovation.

TED Ventures acquired WolMED in January of 2020 to expand the medical center into TREND healthcare. With this acquisition, TREND healthcare adds eight locations in Dallas and the surrounding areas. In addition to workers' comp and auto injury services, TREND offers comprehensive care in the fields of neurosurgery, cardiology, orthopedic surgery, pain management, physical therapy, primary care, and internal medicine, with hopes to expand services long-term.

TREND Healthcare is owned and managed by TED Ventures. TED Ventures is a management and holdings organization focused on delivering the next generation of healthcare. We are committed to the disruption of the current systems by providing best-in-class resources at top value while delivering consistent, result-focused services for all patients, payors, and providers.

With TREND Healthcare, from the moment you step into our offices, you'll experience a team of skilled providers whom offer the highest level of personalized care. We are your health's first line of defense. Our providers at TREND Healthcare offer a network of specialties to serve comprehensive care. In complement of Primary Care and Family Medicine, we extend all-inclusive care in Internal Medicine, Cardiology, Neurosurgery and Orthopedic Surgery, Pain Management, and Physical Therapy. With our talented providers working on your behalf, together we will find the right treatment to fit your unique needs, from acute injury to lifelong care. We offer exemplary treatment outcomes while driving lower patient costs to ensure great healthcare is affordable and attainable for every individual. With 12 locations and growing across the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex, TREND Healthcare is the new standard in healthcare.

