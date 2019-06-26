Ted Vernon and Viva Perform for the NBA

There Is Heat in Miami

News provided by

Ted Vernon Specialty Automobiles Inc.

Jun 26, 2019, 17:30 ET

MIAMI, June 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Celebrity Ted Vernon of Ted Vernon Specialty Automobiles Inc. and his band "The Viva Band", announced they are making the switch to the major leagues. The band played several half time shows for the NBA team Miami Heat back in March.

The band also announced they will be appearing in Major League Baseball. Viva will be performing for an upcoming Miami Marlins game. The date is still to be decided. 

The band features Ted Vernon, Wesley B. Wright, Paul Saca, Jamey Hartman, Michael Washington, and Melissa Winch.

About Ted Vernon Specialty Automobiles Inc.: Ted Vernon Specialty Automobiles Inc. is a fixture in the South Florida Classic Car business for over 40 years. With his sufficient expertise and a wide selection of automobiles from any era, he has classic cars for sale and provides these classic automobiles for several occasions, such as professional modeling shoots, and movie and television rentals. This includes high profile movies. One can buy, sell, or trade classic cars through this unique business. If you would like to learn more about their sales and services in Miami or view Ted's extensive inventory of classic cars, contact Ted Vernon Specialty Automobiles Inc. today.

Ted Vernon Specialty Automobiles Inc.
305-754-2323
info@tedvernon.com

SOURCE Ted Vernon Specialty Automobiles Inc.

