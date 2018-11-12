Ted Vernon Opens for Pitbull in New Year's Eve Show

MIAMI, Jan. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Celebrity Ted Vernon and his band Viva recently performed at the New Year's Eve event held in the city of Miami Beach, more specifically Bayfront Park. The event was called "Big Orange New Year's Eve Countdown." That same event also featured headliner Pitbull.

Guitar

The event featured the traditional Big Orange, which is a 35-foot neon icon that is similar to the Times Square ball drop. Also featured were the midnight firework display and a mega party. There was no cost for admission to attendees, however, there were VIP packages available that included private events and VIP areas.

For the performers of the event, there were two stages that featured various artists and performers including Ted Vernon.

Mayor Francis X. Suarez stated that the event is the largest event in Miami every year. The entire night was live streamed for viewers across the world to enjoy.

About Ted Vernon Specialty Automobiles Inc.: Ted Vernon Specialty Automobiles Inc. is a fixture in the South Florida Classic Car business for over 40 years. With their sufficient expertise and a wide selection of automobiles from any era, they have classic cars for sale and provide these classic automobiles for several occasions such as professional modeling shoots, and movie and television rentals--including high profile movies. One can buy, sell or trade classic cars via this unique business. If you would like to learn more about their sales and services in Miami--or view their extensive inventory of classic cars, contact them today.

305-754-2323

info@tedvernon.com

