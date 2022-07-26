TEDxWrigleyville Hosts "Rethinking the Hypothesis" From Wrigley Field on August 4th

CHICAGO, July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TEDxWrigleyville, winner of multiple Telly Awards and among the most prestigious and prolific TEDx production groups globally, announces its 2022 program, "Rethinking the Hypothesis" which will be filmed on Thursday, August 4th at Wrigley Field from 8:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. This year's program will explore the various ways in which we, as a global community, should rethink certain previously held beliefs in order to achieve true progress. From discovering life's purpose to the new political world order, and deeply held racial and gender norm ideals. It will address how we treat disorders and diseases such as anxiety and Parkinson's, to traditional educational and parenting pedagogy. Featured speakers and their talks will challenge us to speak out of our dogma and open us up to new possibilities. This independently organized event, licensed by TED, will feature performances, and activations streamed to the public for free.

Led by founder and executive producer Shermin Kruse, TEDxWrigleyville features a team of curators and volunteers who have successfully produced nearly 50 TEDx talks, all which have been shared millions of times on various TED and TEDx platforms as well as YouTube.

TEDxWrigleyville has been filmed in some of Chicago's most iconic institutions and neighborhoods, stretching from first base at Wrigley Field on the north side to the Chicago History Museum downtown and the Pilsen and Bronzeville neighborhoods in between on the west and south sides.

"The TEDxWrigleyville team and I are absolutely thrilled to produce this year's ideas worth spreading. This year, our application went viral, and we spent many dozens of hours pouring over speaker applications only to have the privilege to select a brilliant, diverse, and bold group of speakers who are inspiring and changing our world! I couldn't be prouder of the hard work of our team in bringing these ideas to all of you!"

The 2022 speakers include: Landon Campbell (Gen Z Podcaster & Media Executive), Dr. Ivo Daalder (Former U.S. Ambassador to NATO & Think Tank President), Dion Dawson (Hunger Disruptor), Dr. Alberto Espay (Neurologist/Physician Leader), Dr. Jessica Esquivel (Particle Physicist & Equality in Science Activist), Angela Ford (Archivist & History Teller), David Gonzalez (Community Leader), Jesse Ilhardt (Community Educator & Play Specialist), Jui Khankari (Artificial Intelligence Visionary), Dr. Eli Lebowitz (Child Psychologist & Neurobiologist), Carlo Lamagna (Food Explorer), Chad Thomas (School Principal & Refugee Advocate), and Dr. Courtney Wells (Psychologist & Pivoting Expert).

Performers include Master of Ceremonies & Operatic Soprano Marisa Buchheit, American operatic baritone Will Liverman, Black chamber music collective D-Composed, singer, composer and librettist K. F. Jacques, and Chicago dancer Derrick Judkins.

The official event partner of TEDxWrigleyville 2022 is the Chicago Cubs and Addison & Clark by Bucksbaum Properties. Additional supporters include Atlas Productions, and Vanille Patisserie.

