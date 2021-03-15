Tee Off From The Rose Bowl Stadium Stands And Play The 19th Hole With NEFT Vodka™

LOS ANGELES, March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, NEFT Vodka and the Rose Bowl Stadium kicked off the first-ever 19th Hole contest for a chance to win an exclusive and unforgettable evening at the stadium. The event will take place on the evening of March 27th.

The winner of the contest, together with three guests, will be granted exclusive access to the iconic stadium to play the 19th Hole, a full-size par 3 hole that tees off from the 28th row on the concourse level down to a temporary green on the opposite side of the stadium field. Winners will also be taken on a VIP behind-the-scenes tour of the stadium which will culminate in a mixology demonstration and sampling of some of NEFT Vodka's most popular signature cocktails with one of NEFT's master mixologists. This is the first time the Rose Bowl Stadium has opened its 19th hole to the general public.

There is no purchase necessary to enter the contest. All submissions must be entered by March 18th at 4:59 pm PST. The winner will be announced shortly thereafter on March 18th, at or around 5:00 pm PST. NEFT will provide local transportation to and from the venue within Los Angeles County. Please see complete entry rules for details.

ABOUT NEFT VODKA USA INC.

Crafted in the Rhaetian Alps of Austria for its oxygen-rich spring water, NEFT combines 4 different types of non-GMO ancient rye grains, and uses a triple, copper-pot distillation process with carbon-layer filtering. The result is a vodka with a refined flavor profile and a natural, slightly sweet finish that we believe is the best tasting vodka in the world. Since debuting in the U.S., NEFT has received multiple accolades and awards including: a 98-point rating from The Tasting Panel magazine; winning Double Gold medals at the prestigious San Francisco World Spirits Competition, becoming one of only three vodkas to win that recognition consecutively over the past two years (2018, 2019); and significantly, in the same Competition, won "Best Vodka" in 2018. For additional information visit www.neftvodkaus.com.

