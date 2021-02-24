Teen Art Phenomenon launches Fine Art Challenge to help African Children affected by COVID19

Sharma, who grew up hearing stories of the richness of Africa from two of his grandparents who were born there, decided to help. Having previously raised over $60,000 for various charities, he decided to roll up his sleeves and create the project.

"To me, helping other people is the most important thing someone can do. I am incredibly grateful for these world-class artists who have agreed to participate in the challenge. It is all about trying to make a difference in the lives of children who need our help," said the 17 year old Sharma. "I am also thrilled to collaborate with Flying Kites and HATCH on this project."

The event will start with Sharma auctioning off Drive Carefully Me - a Paul Newman portrait, then challenging 20 other notable artists to do the same. The 2-week challenge will end with the release of Sharma's 46664 - a portrait of iconic South African leader, Nelson Mandela.

"Flying Kites is thrilled for the opportunity to partner with Evan and participate in his incredible vision of the CovART challenge," stated Leila De Bruyne, Executive Director of Flying Kites.

The Challenge will go live today and remain live for 2 weeks, ending on March 9th.

To learn more about the CovART Challenge, please visit: www.covartchallenge.com

About The CovART Challenge

The CovART Challenge is a fine art auction started by teen artist Evan Sharma to raise funds for children in Africa affected by COVID19. Partners include Flying Kites and the HATCH Experience. Funds raised for the challenge will help provide 250,000 meals for vulnerable children.

