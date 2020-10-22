Teen Hustl Honored by U.S. Chamber of Commerce as 2020 Dream Big Young Entrepreneur Achievement Award Winner

BROOMFIELD, Colo., Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Chamber of Commerce awarded Teen Hustl from Broomfield, Colorado as the winner of its Dream Big Young Entrepreneur Achievement Award, presented by Chase for Business. The annual award celebrates the achievements of small businesses and honors their contributions to America's economic growth.

Teen Hustlr picking up an Amazon package and delivering to the customer when their home, away from porch pirates!

The Young Entrepreneur Achievement Award recognizes a small business owner, founder or co-founders, aged between 14 and 25 who have attained outstanding business achievement and exemplify the spirit of innovation, entrepreneurship and individual initiative.

"Thank you to the U.S. Chamber of Commerce for this national award," said Jack Bonneau, 14, founder and chief evangelist of Teen Hustl. "With the spirit of innovation and entrepreneurship that this award represents we're excited this holiday season to pioneer our Amazon Locker Delivery service. This service will be great for our customers, Amazon and will make our neighborhoods safer by removing the opportunity for porch pirate package theft; while providing teens with great work opportunities."

Award winners were selected by a panel of judges from twenty-four finalists in consideration for each of the seven Business Achievement Awards and the one Dream Big Small Business of the Year Award.

"Small businesses are the backbone of our economy and the fabric of our communities. Over the last several months, they have faced challenge after challenge, and their grit, determination, and generosity are an inspiration to us all," said Tom Sullivan, U.S. Chamber vice president of small business policy. "Through the Dream Big Awards, the U.S. Chamber is proud to honor the very best in American small business – the innovators, dreamers, and doers who despite this year's obstacles, continue to be a beacon of hope through their actions, contributions, and leadership. Congratulations to Teen Hustl and Jack Bonneau."

About Teen Hustl

Teen Hustl's provides a safer, eco-friendly, community-based delivery service while providing teenagers opportunities to experience and develop work, life, and socials skills that will benefit them their entire lives.

Teen Hustl eliminates porch pirate package theft by pioneering its Amazon Locker package delivery service at locations around Denver, Colorado. Teen Hustl is encouraging consumers in its delivery areas to ship their Amazon packages to local Amazon Lockers and Teen Hustl will pick them up and deliver to the customer the same day it after school hours when customers are home.

