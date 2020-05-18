Teens And Tweens Take The Stage On Girls Nite In Online

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa., May 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Girls Nite In Online, the free platform launched last month to support women whose income has diminished from COVID-19 is shining the light on Teens and Tweens this week.

"As we develop this amazing community of women, we realize the value in supporting the next generation of leaders," says GNI founder Shelly Fisher. "The purpose of this free platform is to offer support. Why not empower teens and tweens and allow them to support their favorite charity?" The GNIO team works with them to help them to prepare and be "workshop ready."

The 3:00 pm EDT workshops kick off Monday with an 11-year old Margot leading a 30-minute online hair braiding workshop. During this session, she will teach viewers how to do a french braid, dutch braid, and a fishtail. Margot is leading this workshop to fundraise for The Fiaria Project.

Tuesday features high school sophomore Brinina for a 30-minute online origami class . She is will teach how to make DIY Origami Fireworks that actually transform. Brinina's workshop will fundraise for Bloom India.

Wednesday viewers join sisters Riley and Taylor for the 30-minute DIY String Art class, where they'll teach making a beautiful piece of art. Riley and Taylor's workshop is fundraising for Gladwyne Fire Company.

Finishing out Tween and Teen Week is Grace, aged 13. Grace's 30-minute workshop, GarageBand 101, teaches beginners how to compose music, and how to add fun using different themes. Grace will be fundraising for the St. James School Food Emergency Fund.

GIrls Nite In Online hosts workshops Monday through Friday beginning at 7:30am EDT. To see the complete list of workshops, more information or lead a workshop, visit www.GniOnline.com

Girls Nite In Online's free platform was developed and is supported by the PIF Group in Conshohocken, PA. The PIF (Pay it Forward) Group is built on a model of support and giving back. Whether through their online platforms, social media communities, or in person events, PIF Group strives to create and support a positive sense of community. PIF Group is proud to support GNI. Founded by Shelly Fisher, their initiatives include the Herb it Forward Foundation, (www.Herbie.com). The women empowerment brands: She Knew She Could (SheKnewSheCould.com) & One Tough B. (OneToughB.com), founded after a cancer diagnosis. Positivities.com, a platform that spreads happiness. Lastly Shelly co-authored with Jen Jones, Breaking Sad: What to Say After Loss, What Not to Say, and When to Just Show Up

