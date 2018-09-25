Teeter Introduces New Neck Relax & Restore Duo to Relieve Tension, Neck & Headache Pain

PUYALLUP, Wash., Dec. 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Teeter, leader and innovator in functional fitness and recovery tools, has released a new version of their popular Neck Restore, the Neck Relax & Restore Duo, adding interchangeable inserts that easily swap out for the other depending on the desired type of support.

The Flexible Arch Insert offers a relaxing and supportive stretch, helping to restore the natural curve of the neck. The Textured Rubber Insert offers a deep-tissue suboccipital release, helping to relieve muscle tension and ease tension headaches.

Textured Rubber Insert - Offers firm pressure and suboccipital release, helping to relieve muscle tension and ease tension headaches. Place the rubber insert into the freezer for cooling relief that can help reduce inflammation, nerve activity, and joint pain. Flexible Arch Insert - Offers gentle arch support and added decompression, helping to restore the natural curve of the neck. Add pressure-point relief with Teeter Acupressure Nodes (sold sep) that insert into two slots.

"I have personally suffered from tension headaches for a very long time, and the Neck Restore & Relax Duo is my go-to tool for relief," said CEO Rylie Teeter. "I prefer to affix it to my Teeter Inversion Table for added decompression, but it works just as well lying on the floor– I highly recommend it for anyone prone to neck pain and stiffness, or headaches like me."

The Neck Relax & Restore Duo can be used statically or rotated to create side-to-side movement, targeting trouble areas and enhancing cervical decompression. It can be utilized as a stand-alone piece on a flat surface or easily attached to any Teeter Inversion Table.

The Neck Relax & Restore Duo is available now at teeter.com and includes free shipping, 60-day money back guarantee, and 5-year full warranty. For any questions, contact Teeter customer service Monday-Friday, 8am-4pm PST, at (800) 847-0143 or email info@teeter.com .

About Teeter

Since 1981, Teeter has been fueled by the passion of one man who turned his own struggles with back pain into a life-changing solution for millions of people worldwide. Recognizing that rehabilitation is a multi-stage process, Teeter now offers a strategic recovery line of products specifically for those suffering from back and joint pain with the same uncompromising quality standards that have made a name for Teeter Inversion Tables.

