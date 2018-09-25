Teeter Introduces New Neck Relax & Restore Duo to Relieve Tension, Neck & Headache Pain
PUYALLUP, Wash., Dec. 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Teeter, leader and innovator in functional fitness and recovery tools, has released a new version of their popular Neck Restore, the Neck Relax & Restore Duo, adding interchangeable inserts that easily swap out for the other depending on the desired type of support.
The Flexible Arch Insert offers a relaxing and supportive stretch, helping to restore the natural curve of the neck. The Textured Rubber Insert offers a deep-tissue suboccipital release, helping to relieve muscle tension and ease tension headaches.
"I have personally suffered from tension headaches for a very long time, and the Neck Restore & Relax Duo is my go-to tool for relief," said CEO Rylie Teeter. "I prefer to affix it to my Teeter Inversion Table for added decompression, but it works just as well lying on the floor– I highly recommend it for anyone prone to neck pain and stiffness, or headaches like me."
The Neck Relax & Restore Duo can be used statically or rotated to create side-to-side movement, targeting trouble areas and enhancing cervical decompression. It can be utilized as a stand-alone piece on a flat surface or easily attached to any Teeter Inversion Table.
The Neck Relax & Restore Duo is available now at teeter.com and includes free shipping, 60-day money back guarantee, and 5-year full warranty. For any questions, contact Teeter customer service Monday-Friday, 8am-4pm PST, at (800) 847-0143 or email info@teeter.com.
About Teeter
Since 1981, Teeter has been fueled by the passion of one man who turned his own struggles with back pain into a life-changing solution for millions of people worldwide. Recognizing that rehabilitation is a multi-stage process, Teeter now offers a strategic recovery line of products specifically for those suffering from back and joint pain with the same uncompromising quality standards that have made a name for Teeter Inversion Tables.
