Teeth Whitening Market to Grow by USD 840.38 mn | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver

Market Challenges

The rising demand for cosmetic dentistry will drive the growth prospects of the global teeth whitening market size. Currently, advanced whitening products are available that can enhance the appearance of teeth by removing stains and treating discolorations. Cosmetic dentistry is one such dental service to have gained popularity over a period. Traditional dentistry has been concentrated on oral hygiene and treatment, whereas cosmetic dentistry emphasizes on facial appearance. The high adoption of these products has led to the growth of cosmetic dentistry. In addition, veneers, crowns, whitening procedures, and inlays/onlays are the popular cosmetic treatments used by consumers to improve their dental health and appearance. Teeth whitening is used after the correction of teeth structure and polishing. It helps in correcting the appearance of the individual user by removing intrinsic stains from the surface of the tooth.

Counterfeit goods will challenge the growth of the market participants. With the growing acceptance and increase in opportunity for the dental hygiene market, there is a parallel increase in the manufacture, marketing, and sales of counterfeit teeth whitening products. The introduction of counterfeit products has become a challenge for the market stakeholders, as they are more affordable. Counterfeit products are not just a financial and image loss to vendors in the market but also a major health concern to the users as more often they are manufactured using cheap quality raw materials.

Market Segmentation

The teeth whitening market report is segmented by product into whitening toothpaste, whitening strips, and others. The whitening toothpastes segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. Vendors are introducing whitening toothpastes that offer tartar protection and other benefits apart from whitening.

By geography, the market has been segmented into APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America). APAC will be the leading region with 38% of the market's growth during the forecast period. China is the key country for the teeth whitening market in APAC.

Some Companies Mentioned

Brodie & Stone International Plc



Church & Dwight Co. Inc.



Colgate-Palmolive Co.



GlaxoSmithKline Plc



GoSmile LLC.



Henkel AG & Co. KGaA



Johnson & Johnson



The Procter & Gamble Co.



Ultradent Products Inc.



Unilever Group

Teeth Whitening Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2019 Forecast period 2020-2024 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of almost 4% Market growth 2020-2024 USD 840.38 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.44 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 38% Key consumer countries China Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Brodie & Stone International Plc, Church & Dwight Co. Inc., Colgate-Palmolive Co., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, GoSmile LLC., Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Johnson & Johnson, The Procter & Gamble Co., Ultradent Products Inc., and Unilever Group Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

