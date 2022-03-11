Teeth Whitening Market to Grow by USD 840.38 mn | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

Mar 11, 2022, 03:30 ET
NEW YORK, March 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Teeth Whitening Market by Product (Whitening toothpaste, Whitening strips, and Others) and Geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America) - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio has been proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.
The potential growth difference for the teeth whitening market between 2019 and 2024 is USD 840.38 mn. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Talk to our analyst.
Key Market Dynamics:
- Market Driver
- Market Challenges
The rising demand for cosmetic dentistry will drive the growth prospects of the global teeth whitening market size. Currently, advanced whitening products are available that can enhance the appearance of teeth by removing stains and treating discolorations. Cosmetic dentistry is one such dental service to have gained popularity over a period. Traditional dentistry has been concentrated on oral hygiene and treatment, whereas cosmetic dentistry emphasizes on facial appearance. The high adoption of these products has led to the growth of cosmetic dentistry. In addition, veneers, crowns, whitening procedures, and inlays/onlays are the popular cosmetic treatments used by consumers to improve their dental health and appearance. Teeth whitening is used after the correction of teeth structure and polishing. It helps in correcting the appearance of the individual user by removing intrinsic stains from the surface of the tooth.
Counterfeit goods will challenge the growth of the market participants. With the growing acceptance and increase in opportunity for the dental hygiene market, there is a parallel increase in the manufacture, marketing, and sales of counterfeit teeth whitening products. The introduction of counterfeit products has become a challenge for the market stakeholders, as they are more affordable. Counterfeit products are not just a financial and image loss to vendors in the market but also a major health concern to the users as more often they are manufactured using cheap quality raw materials.
To learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges available with Technavio. Read our FREE Sample Report right now!
Market Segmentation
The teeth whitening market report is segmented by product into whitening toothpaste, whitening strips, and others. The whitening toothpastes segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. Vendors are introducing whitening toothpastes that offer tartar protection and other benefits apart from whitening.
By geography, the market has been segmented into APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America). APAC will be the leading region with 38% of the market's growth during the forecast period. China is the key country for the teeth whitening market in APAC.
View our sample report for additional insights into the contribution of all the segments and regional opportunities in the report.
Some Companies Mentioned
- Brodie & Stone International Plc
- Church & Dwight Co. Inc.
- Colgate-Palmolive Co.
- GlaxoSmithKline Plc
- GoSmile LLC.
- Henkel AG & Co. KGaA
- Johnson & Johnson
- The Procter & Gamble Co.
- Ultradent Products Inc.
- Unilever Group
- To gain access to more vendor profiles with their key offerings available with Technavio, Click Here
Related Reports:
Bamboo Toothbrush Market by Distribution channel and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Toothpaste Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
|
Teeth Whitening Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2019
|
Forecast period
|
2020-2024
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of almost 4%
|
Market growth 2020-2024
|
USD 840.38 million
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
3.44
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 38%
|
Key consumer countries
|
China
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Brodie & Stone International Plc, Church & Dwight Co. Inc., Colgate-Palmolive Co., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, GoSmile LLC., Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Johnson & Johnson, The Procter & Gamble Co., Ultradent Products Inc., and Unilever Group
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
- Market Overview
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Five Forces Summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product placement
- Whitening toothpaste - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Whitening strips - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Product
Customer landscape
- Overview
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- Market drivers
- Volume driver - Demand led growth
- Volume driver - Supply led growth
- Volume driver - External factors
- Volume driver - Demand shift in adjacent markets
- Price driver - Inflation
- Price driver - Shift from lower to higher priced units
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Brodie & Stone International Plc
- Church & Dwight Co. Inc.
- Colgate-Palmolive Co.
- GlaxoSmithKline Plc
- GoSmile LLC.
- Henkel AG & Co. KGaA
- Johnson & Johnson
- The Procter & Gamble Co.
- Ultradent Products Inc.
- Unilever Group
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email:[email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
SOURCE Technavio
Share this article