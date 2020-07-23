Tegra Medical Executive to Serve on Rodman Media's ODT Advisory Board

FRANKLIN, Mass., July 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Rodman Media publication Orthopedic Design & Technology (ODT) has appointed Tegra Medical Vice President Mike Treleaven to its advisory board. His responsibilities will include helping to guide the magazine to ensure it stays atop critical topics, issues, and concerns that affect the orthopedic sector of the medical device industry.

"The ODT editorial advisory board is an invaluable resource as it provides expertise on critical topics," said Sean Fenske, ODT Editor-in-Chief. "We've previously tapped Mike for his expertise in interviews, articles, and videos. We're looking forward to more of his insights into the key issues our industry faces. Rodman Media appreciates his ongoing dedication and commitment to becoming a board member."

"Serving on the board for ODT is a great honor and I'm flattered to have been asked," said Treleaven. "I have great respect for their contributions to the industry and hope my medical device and orthopedic experience can make a meaningful contribution."

Mike Treleaven has been part of the Tegra Medical family since 2001 when he joined Accumet Laser, one of the companies that merged to form Tegra Medical in 2007. His focus has been on technology and new product development with the company's GENESIS Tech Center® services. Mike attended the College of William & Mary and has a BS in Biology.

About Tegra Medical

Known as the company that brings medical devices to life, Tegra Medical is focused exclusively on the medical device industry, providing true end-to-end solutions from prototyping to full production, and from complex components to finished medical devices. Offering a wide range of manufacturing technologies, the company creates devices used in cutting-edge procedures for leading surgical, interventional and orthopaedic companies. Tegra Medical has four ISO 13485 and FDA registered, QSR compliant manufacturing locations in the U.S. and Costa Rica, plus several sales offices in the U.S. and Europe. Tegra Medical is a member of SFS.

