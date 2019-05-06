Tejas Networks' TJ1400 Selected as a Finalist for Leading Lights Award

BENGALURU, India, May 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tejas Networks (BSE: 540595) (NSE: TEJASNET) today announced that TJ1400, the company's latest ultra-converged broadband access/edge product family, has been shortlisted for the prestigious Leading Lights Award 2019 in the category 'Most Innovative Telecoms Product (Optical/IP/Carrier Ethernet/FTTH)'. Leading Lights is an international award program organized annually by Light Reading (an Informa business) that honours a company that has developed a potentially market-leading Optical/IP/Ethernet product.

The TJ1400 ultra-converged broadband access/edge products were commercially launched at the Mobile World Congress (MWC), Barcelona earlier this year. Based on a novel software-defined hardware™ architecture powered by the company's rich portfolio of 270+ FPGA IPs, TJ1400 implements multiple access technologies such as fixed wireless (LTE eNodeB upgradable to 5G), fiber broadband (GPON/NG-PON) and Ethernet, on one product. TJ1400 achieves an unprecedented level of access and transport convergence in a compact form factor by integrating diverse packet transport technologies (MPLS-TP, OTN, IP, CE2.0) in the same modular shelf.

Dr. Kumar Sivarajan, Chief Technology Officer of Tejas Networks, said, "The selection of Tejas as a finalist for the Leading Lights award is a powerful endorsement of our ability to build sophisticated, industry-leading products. TJ1400 is the world's first broadband access/edge product family that gives service providers the flexibility to quickly rollout broadband services on any media viz., wireless (WTTx), passive optical fiber (FTTx), or active Ethernet, based on their preferences and available infrastructure, using the same platform."

TJ1400 is a cutting-edge broadband product family that incorporates the latest advances in optical as well as wireless innovation and is based on Tejas carrier-grade and field-proven software and hardware technologies. TJ1400 has been selected in several broadband access networks including Government of India's BharatNet project, which is one of the world's largest green-field rural broadband rollouts extending high-speed Internet services to over 200 million people.

Mr. Sanjay Nayak, Managing Director and CEO of Tejas Networks, said, "We are delighted to be shortlisted for one of telecom industry's most respected innovation awards. TJ1400 significantly lowers the cost of telecom network build-outs and delivers residential broadband, enterprise services and mobile backhaul services from the same shelf."

The winners will be announced at the Leading Lights Awards dinner and ceremony on Monday, May 6, at the Pinnacle Club, Grand Hyatt Denver, USA.

