TEKSAN DRAWS INTENSIVE ATTENTION, WITH ITS NEW MOBILE GENERATORS

Executive Hire Show, one of the most important events that brings together all parties of the sector, was held at Coventry Building Society Arena on February 9-10, 2022. The event hosted companies and visitors from all over Europe and became determinant in setting new trends along with the initial introduction of rental solutions to firms.

Teksan, leading in the uninterrupted energy industry through its R&D investments, launched its rental-mobile generator product family at Executive Hire Show. When it comes to temporary energy needs, Teksan rental-mobile generators draws attention thanks to its ideal solutions.

Stating that the rental-mobile generator product family, which was completed last year and presented at Executive Hire Show, will fill an important gap, Eren Murat Emre, Teksan UK Country Director, said: "We introduced our rental-mobile generator product family, which we expect to attract intensive attention in the markets. We were very happy with the initial reactions to our product family, which meets the demands of all sectors, particularly through generator rental firms. The Teksan rental-mobile generator product family in the range of 45-660 kVA and at prime power enters the market with emission-free engines and Stage V/Tier 4F engine options suitable for Europe and the US. Following a long-term R&D process, we came up with our rental generator family to stand out in the global arena. Our designed cabin and strengthened chassis ensure durability and quietness. Furthermore, specially-designed connections provide ease of transport and use in all conditions. The compact product has been equipped with a three-way valve system that allows fuel filling from two different points without opening the cabin doors. Teksan rental product family fills an important gap in the global rental generator market and we expect it to gather great worldwide interest thanks to its numerous advantages like ease of transport and fuel savings."

