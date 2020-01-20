Tekscape Inc.'s Acquisition of Coral Vision Tech in Metropolitan IT Takeover

NEW YORK, Jan. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NYC Managed Service Provider, and top 20 Most Promising Cybersecurity Solution Providers of 2019 (CIO Review), Tekscape Inc. officially announces the acquisition of Coral Vision Tech, a New Jersey-based MSP startup - in a unified effort to break into the virtualization market. These technology experts will be working around the clock to launch an enhanced desktop/server virtualization practice that will increase competition amongst all MSP firms in metropolitan NYC. Tekscape clients will now benefit from an enhanced first level IT support help desk (with end to end point of contact service), and more.

[From left] Dave Smith, CEO at Tekscape Inc; Kemuel Cabey, Senior System Engineer at Tekscape Inc; Damian Wieczorek, Sales Operations Manager at Tekscape Inc; Vitaly Burshteyn, Manager of Professional Services at Tekscape Inc.

"[With this acquisition,] Everything we wanted to do with CVT, we can do with Tekscape. We now have the proper team and resources to make it happen," says Damian Wieczorek, Sales Operations Manager at Tekscape (formerly Director of Operations at CVT).

The official date of acquisition was on Dec. 16, 2019. As of Jan. 1, CVT's client base has been fully onboarded to Tekscape's. The overall transition of the CVT/Tekscape merger is expected to be completed by March 1, 2020.

Beginning as a collaboration effort for a ransomware remediation project (case study available upon request), ultimately transitioned into a longtime partnership between CVT and Tekscape Inc. Prior to the acquisition, CVT had begun outgrowing their resources and Tekscape Inc had been aggressively expanding theirs, so the joint venture helped them find and secure respective missing components. "It was a no-brainer," says Kemuel Cabey, Senior system engineer at Tekscape Inc (formerly Director of Client Services @ CVT).

This merger allows Tekscape to officially incorporate a Help Desk Support Service to their client offerings. Furthermore, Vitaly Burshteyn (Manager of Professional Services at Tekscape Inc, formerly CTO at CVT)'s specialization in DaaS (Desktop-as-a-service) and the former CVT team's VMware expertise positions Tekscape on track to becoming a global leader in desktop virtualization.

"We're staying true to Tekscape's promise to be an ever-evolving company for our clients," says Dave Smith, President and CEO of Tekscape Inc. "This is one small step towards a much bigger vision, and we have nothing but confidence in the path ahead."

About Coral Vision Tech (CVT) - Founded with the vision to "Make Your Client Your Partner", Coral Vision Tech incorporates a "single point of contact" Help Desk Service, allowing their engineers to familiarize themselves with each client's unique environment. [Founders: Vitaly Burshteyn, Damian Wieczorek, Kemuel Cabey]

About Tekscape Inc. - A tailored technology solutions provider. Headquartered in Manhattan, Tekscape's innovative approach to advanced technology solutions solidifies them as an industry leader in America's largest city. [Founder, President and CEO: David Smith]

