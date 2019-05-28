TekStart Adds Koalition to Advance Their Creative Production Solutions

TORONTO, May 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TekStart, the industry's most advanced Adventure Capital company focused on product innovation, announces that Koalition, Inc., a leading creative studio and production company, has partnered with them to advance solutions aimed at the digital marketing and production segment.

Koalition is led by CEO Andreas Wagner, a former designer at Magnetik and MTV Networks. Andreas offered, "Like all startup companies, we have limited resources. TekStart has pulled together an excellent ecosystem of advisors and services at no cost or dramatically reduced cost. That's a huge benefit for us. In addition, the TekStart team and their network of Advisors will help us go to market more effectively. We're excited to join TekStart."

TekStart founder and CEO Howard Pakosh said, "Koalition is one of the most exciting new digital production companies in the industry today. With a strong development and leadership team, coupled with high-value design and production excellence, the sky's the limit with where they can be. We are excited to be partnering with them on their efforts."

David S. Smith, CEO of Part2Pictures comments, "Koalition created a completely new, completely elevated website for us that finally feels in line with the company we are. It is a joy to look at, to use, and to share. Just like a TV show we produce, there are always a few things more—a few things you see when it goes to air—but at some point, you just sit back and watch it with deep appreciation and wonder at the process of everything creative. Koalition has done great work and superb outcome."

In the past 10 years, TekStart has reviewed over 200 startups from North America, Europe, and Asia. The 16 startups admitted to the portfolio are developing innovative solutions in a variety of areas including energy harvesting, wearables, Internet of Things (IoT), blockchain processing, high-performance computing, artificial intelligence/machine learning, wireless communications, and bioelectronic devices.

About Koalition

A successful product always requires conceptualizing, planning, research and then focused execution. It requires that solid understanding of digital production processes that Koalition has acquired through many years of experience. No matter the end-product - a website, e-commerce platform, rich media banner, app, logo or any other end product, Koalition's core capability is summed up in its mission statement: "We work with brands and agencies to craft innovative digital experiences to tell impactful and enduring stories."

Visit Koalition at http://www.koalition.com

About TekStart

TekStart is an adventure capital company providing sales, marketing, and business development capital exclusively to hi-tech entrepreneurs during major stages of their new business adventure including funding and developing new concepts, generating models and revenue for new products and services, and promoting and growing venture funded companies requiring scalability. TekStart focuses exclusively on new and emerging high-tech ventures. The TekStart client portfolio includes startups in Consumer Electronics, IT Services, Electronic Design Automation (EDA), Semiconductor, and Internet (security/infrastructure/b2b) industries, among others. Explore TekStart at http://www.tekstart.com

Contacts

D. Christopher Keil

TekStart

marketing@tekstart.com Tel: +1.650.461.9195

Andreas Wagner

Koalition

andreas@koalition.com Tel: +1.718.404.6989

