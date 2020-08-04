Tektronix Enhances Entry Solutions Portfolio with Expanded TBS1000C Digital Storage Oscilloscope

BEAVERTON, Ore., Aug. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tektronix, Inc. today announced the availability of the new TBS1000C Digital Storage Oscilloscope , a cost-sensitive addition to the test and measurement company's entry portfolio and an expansion of the TBS1000 series. The TBS1000C series boasts a 7-inch WVGA color display with up to 1 GS/s sample rate and bandwidths from 50 MHz to 200 MHz. This series also includes Tektronix's HelpEverywhere® system, which provides useful tips and hints throughout the user interface, increasing approachability for new users. In addition to the TBS1000C series, Tektronix released the 3 Series Mixed Domain Oscilloscope in 2019 and the TBS2000B Digital Storage Oscilloscope series earlier in 2020, broadening its portfolio of benchtop solutions.

The new TBS1000C series is designed to meet the needs of today’s educational institutions, embedded design engineers and maker community. This series includes Tektronix’s HelpEverywhere® system, which provides useful tips and hints throughout the user interface, increasing approachability for new users. The TBS1000C Digital Storage Oscilloscope is designed for quick hands-on learning and easy operation.

"It's important that Tektronix is continually providing new and enhanced solutions that help grow and develop the next generation of engineers," says Chris Witt, vice president and general manager at Tektronix. "We are excited to show our commitment to reimagining our entry solutions offerings through these new and enhanced instruments."

Continued Dedication to Entry Level

Tektronix's entry portfolio of oscilloscopes offer tiered functionality and cost. The TBS1000C Digital Storage Oscilloscope is the most introductory series, designed for quick hands-on learning and easy operation. In addition to a 7-inch WVGA color display, the graticule with 10 vertical divisions and 15 horizontal divisions enables users to see more signals per screen. This series has dedicated front panel controls to provide easy access to important settings and new large menus with clearly labeled on-screen information allowing users to easily find data of interest. The TBS1000C Oscilloscope also provides an innovative courseware system that integrates lab exercises with step-by-step instructions for student use.

Next, the TBS2000B Digital Storage Oscilloscope, launched earlier this year, adds a layer of sophistication with a range of expanded key features. This instrument has a large 9-inch WVGA display,15 horizontal divisions, 5M point record length, 200 MHz bandwidth and 2GS/s sample rate to capture and display significantly more signal to debug and validate designs faster. New on-waveform cursor readouts with search and mark features enable easy identification of events that occur in the acquired waveform. Plus, the TBS2000B's new lower-noise front end design offers better signal integrity and more accurate measurements.

Rounding out the portfolio, the 3 Series Mixed Domain Oscilloscope bridges entry-level with higher performance oscilloscopes, offering the most advanced technology of its entry portfolio. The 3 Series MDO is intended to be a versatile test instrument, covering a wide range of debugging and validation tasks. Boasting an 11.6-in HD capacitive touchscreen display, the largest in its class, this new series features up to 16 digital channels and the industry's only built-in spectrum analyzer option, which offers hands-on experience with RF measurements and the opportunity to learn about mixed signal design. It's available in bandwidths starting at 100 MHz and extending to 1 GHz with 2.5 GS/s or 5 GS/s sample rates on all analog channels and up to 8.25 GS/s on digital channels with 121.2 ps timing resolution.

Ease and Affordability With Education In Mind

The TBS1000C Digital Storage Oscilloscope offers several features that enable the educator to devote more time to teach fundamental concepts, with the Scope Intro handbook embedded directly into the TBS1000C help system. Features such as Autoset, Cursors and automated measurements can be disabled on the instruments. This better allows students to learn basic concepts and understand how to use the horizontal and vertical controls to get the waveform, and how to use the graticule to measure time, voltage and manually plot/calculate the signal characteristics.

The integrated Courseware function allows professors to load lab exercises on the instrument to give guidance and provides a structured framework into which students can capture data to incorporate into their reports. Educators can find sample lab exercises available for download from the Tektronix Courseware Resource Center.

Availability

The new TBS1000C Digital Storage Oscilloscope is now available worldwide, priced from $510.00 US MSRP. Each unit receives Tektronix's five-year warranty. For more information, visit https://www.tek.com/oscilloscope/tbs1000-digital-storage-oscilloscope .

About Tektronix

Tektronix, Inc., headquartered in Beaverton, Oregon, delivers innovative, precise and easy-to-operate test, measurement and monitoring solutions that solve problems, unlock insights and drive discovery globally. Tektronix has been at the forefront of the digital age for over 70 years. More information on our products and solutions is available at Tek.com .

Learn more from our engineers on the Tektronix blog and read our latest announcements in our Newsroom .

Tektronix is a registered trademark of Tektronix, Inc. All other trade names referenced are the service marks, trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective companies.

