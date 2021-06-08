Tektronix Innovation Forum Brings Together World-Class Experts to Address the Future of Engineering

BEAVERTON, Ore., June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Industry-leading test and measurement company Tektronix, Inc. has announced its global 2021 Tektronix Innovation Forum will feature NASA astronaut Daniel Tani along with some 50 experts across 40 sessions providing exclusive insights into the future of technology.

The annual event kicks off in China with subsequent sessions to be held in Europe, the Americas, Taiwan, India, ASEAN, Japan and Korea. The mostly online forum will run June 16 through July 16, 2021, offering attendees the opportunity to learn about industry developments, trends and innovations across the test and measurement industry. Attendees will have the chance to hear from Tektronix executives including President Tami Newcombe, senior engineers and industry leaders during in-depth discussions all under the theme of "Engineering the Future."

NASA astronaut and engineer Dan Tani will start off the conference sharing his insights from two space shuttle missions and 120 days as a flight engineer on the International Space Station. His lessons of global teamwork, overcoming surprise challenges while traveling 17,500 miles per hour, and inspiring a next generation of problem-solving engineers can help any engineering team looking to strengthen their work in the year ahead.

Other panels will focus on pressing topics ranging from power, high speed serial communications, IoT and 5G. Registration is free and open to the public with content specifically geared toward engineers worldwide in the private sector, public sector, and education setting.

"This year marks an important moment to examine the global trends impacting engineering and innovation across our industry," says Chris Witt, vice president and general manager for Tektronix portfolio solutions. "This year's theme of Engineering the Future is the perfect lens for us to discuss the most pressing issues in our field today and directly influence the innovative solutions that Tektronix is known for supporting throughout the world."

The 2021 Tektronix Innovation Forum takes place during the company's milestone 75th anniversary year, making it a fitting time to acknowledge the rich legacy and history of Tektronix, while looking toward its future of driving cutting-edge innovation. Tektronix president and Fortive group president for India, Tami Newcombe, will open the conference speaking to industry challenges and growth opportunities.

"The Tektronix Innovation Forum is a chance to reunite with engineers around the world, to look anew at the state of our industry and the innovations we can drive forward together to address the challenges of the future," says Kristi Flores, Tektronix vice president of global marketing. "From faster and smaller computing to using less energy to protect our planet, all our solutions depend on collaboration and curiosity. I look forward to seeing what creative ideas emerge from this year's global conference."

The 2021 Tektronix Innovation Forum will roll out regionally from June 16 through July 16, with content specially created to address the current market, challenges and successes of each global region.

Conference dates are:

China : June 16-18

: Europe , the Middle East , and Africa : June 22-23

, the , and : North America and South America : June 23-24

and : Southeast Asia and Australasia: June 29-30

and Australasia: Taiwan : July 1-2

: India : July 7

: Japan : July 14-15

: Korea: July 16

Over 40 sessions, including:

Wide Bandgap Applications and Validation Test Challenges

Introduction to BioFETs

Diagnosing Jitter Caused by Power Integrity Problems in a PDN

5G mmWave Architecture and Phase Array Beamforming Technology

Getting the Most Out of Your Oscilloscope

Digitizers and Acquisition Software for High Energy Physics

New Characterization Techniques for DDR5 Memory Generation and Beyond

To learn more and reserve your seat for the 2021 Tektronix Innovation Forum, visit https://go2.tek.com/tektronix-innovation-forum/ .

About Tektronix

Tektronix, Inc., headquartered in Beaverton, Oregon, delivers innovative, precise and easy-to-operate test, measurement and monitoring solutions that solve problems, unlock insights and drive discovery globally. Tektronix has been at the forefront of the digital age for the past 75 years. More information on our products and solutions is available at Tek.com .

Tektronix is a registered trademark of Tektronix, Inc. All other trade names referenced are the service marks, trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective companies.



