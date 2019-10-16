Tel-tech Group to Enhance Portfolio With Red Box Voice Capture Platform

DALLAS and NEW YORK, Oct. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tel-tech Group today announces its appointment as an official Red Box reseller for the North American market. Tel-tech Group is focused on deploying technologies that help customers achieve a competitive edge and the partnership will see the Red Box platform and value added services, such as speech to text transcription, added to its portfolio to address the growing demand from customers to leverage structured and unstructured voice data sets in AI and analytics tools.

"The Red Box solution is unique because of its capability to capture voice from across the enterprise, its open API approach and the fact that customers have access to and complete control of captured voice data in order to extract valuable insights from it," said Antonio Palacios, CEO of Tel-tech Group. "This partnership aligns us perfectly with the Red Box strategy of providing open voice capture platforms capable of interfacing with analytics and communications systems and solutions, and is consistent with our future product launches," said Antonio Palacios, CEO of Tel-tech Group. "Alongside the platform's resilience and compliance recording capabilities, this significantly enhances our product offering and we are extremely happy to continue growing with Red Box."

"North America is key growth market for Red Box and we're delighted to have appointed such a well-established and innovative organization as a reseller in the region," comments Richard Stevenson, Red Box CEO. "We look forward to enabling joint customers to capture and unlock the value of rich voice data sets to help them drive differentiation and measurable business outcomes."

About Red Box

Red Box is the leading dedicated voice specialist, empowering organizations to capture, secure and unlock the value of enterprise wide voice. With the most open and connected platform, we capture and transcribe voice communications from over 55 systems (legacy and new), across global enterprises and SMEs. Our customers retain complete data sovereignty and we connect them to the broadest partner ecosystem to maximize the value of captured voice data.

Working with our global reseller channel, we are trusted by leading organizations across financial, contact enter, government and public safety sectors (including six of the world's top banks, 85% of global interdealer brokers, 1,700 call centers and over 70% of UK police forces) and we capture and secure millions of calls daily for over 3,000 customers around the world.

For more information visit www.redboxvoice.com

About Tel-tech Group

Tel-tech Group solves business challenges surrounding network asset management, warehousing and logistics, personnel expertise/shortages and practical utilization of evolving technologies. Since 1999, Tel-tech Group has successfully operated in the telecommunications industry. Our legacy experience has led the way for work and success in other industries. We understand the need to bring simple solutions to complex challenges. People make technology work and our diverse team of industry veterans have the expertise to transform networks, manage assets, implement new smart technology and provide alternative cost-effective solutions. Built upon a tradition of "doing it right the first time" and tackling challenges that fit our expertise, Tel-tech Group creates solutions for today and tomorrow's business challenges.

For press enquiries please contact:

Dynamo PR on +44 (0) 203 946 6862

redbox@dynamopr.com

SOURCE Red Box; Tel-Tech Group

