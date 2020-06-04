Telacoach Offers Discounted Therapy and Coaching Sessions to Americans Affected by the Coronavirus Pandemic

DALLAS, June 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With millions of Americans battling health and financial difficulties created by the COVID-19 pandemic, Telacoach, the nation's FIRST on-demand coaching and therapy app offers an army of professional coaches ready to help those in need. To learn more, visit www.Telacoach.com.

"We are partnering with elite coaches and therapists on our platform to deliver professional coaching and counseling services to individuals who need those services now, more than ever," states Jeffrey Obomeghie, a renowned leadership coach and CEO of Telacoach, known professionally as Jeffrey O. "A majority of the coaches and therapists on Telacoach have doctorate or master's degrees. As Americans re-emerge from lockdown, many need professional guidance, support, and strategies to help them successfully embrace their 'new normal.' We can help," says Obomeghie.

According to CNN, over 30 million Americans are currently out of work and over one million Americans have been infected with the virus. "No global event has been as destructive to the American psyche and way of life since the Great Depression or the Spanish Flu," Obomeghie asserts.

Telacoach allows users to book coaches and therapists for as low as $19.95 per thirty-minute session with tiered pricing plans available. Certified coaches from various disciplines are available via the fully-integrated, innovative app—including: Job/Career Coaches, Motivational Coaches, Business/Finance Coaches, Executive Coaches, Christian/Spiritual Coaches, Wellness/Fitness Coaches, Academic Coaches, Relationship Coaches, and more. Licensed therapists are also available. Standard industry rates for certified coaches and licensed therapists range from $100 - $500 per session.

On Telacoach, users safely, securely, and privately connect with a coach or therapist via video chat, text, or phone. Sessions can be booked for 30 minutes or one hour. Telacoach is available for iOS in the App Store, and will soon be available for Android.

