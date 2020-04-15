Telco Fixed-Mobile Bundling & Convergence Markets 2020: Executive-Level Overview
New Ways with Bundles: From FMS to Convergence 2.0 provides an executive-level overview of the telco fixed-mobile bundling and convergence market. It delivers deep qualitative insights into how telcos are adapting to meet the fixed-mobile bundling and convergence challenge, analyzes key portfolio trends and provides insights into telco operational strategies.
Ubiquitous connectivity, high-speed 5G deployments spurring fixed-mobile substitution (FMS), and the subsequent commoditization of basic access alongside increasing competition and market consolidation are pushing telcos to find new ways to generate customer growth, safeguard retention, and maintain acceptable returns on investment.
A shift in focus to convergence is a natural consequence. There are several ways to categorize the approaches typifying telco efforts at convergent provisioning including the hard bundle, the hybrid bundle, and combination incentives.
This report provides an in-depth analysis of the following:
- Telco fixed-mobile bundling and covergence market context: overview and analysis of how convergence is impacting telcos competitively, how they are moving to respond, and the service models that are being employed.
- Case studies: analysis of the bundling and convergence go-to-market approaches taken by four different telcos, and their service models and value propositions.
- Key takeaways and recommendations: concludes with a number of key market findings and a set of recommendations for telco stakeholders.
Key Highlights
- Market dynamics and competitive imperatives are pushing telcos to realize customer take-up of multiple services across both the fixed and mobile segments.
- Convergence is appearing at different rates in different regions and takes a variety of forms. Integrated fixed-mobile competency is only one of the first steps in telco convergent propositioning.
- Regardless of the methodology, the underlying purpose of convergent propositioning is to help ensure customer retention and lifetime value.
Key Topics Covered
Section 1: Market Context
- The Shift from Traditional Telco to Convergent Provider
Section 2: Telco Convergence Models
- Key Telco Convergence Models
Section 3: Case Studies
- Virgin Media UK, Oomph
- MEO Portugal, M4 TV+Voz+Net+Movel
- KPN
- Netherlands, Hussel
- Comcast U.S., Xfinity Flex
Section 4: Key Findings and Recommendations
Companies Mentioned
- Altice
- BT
- Comcast
- Cox Communications
- KPN
- Liberty Global
- MEO
- NOS
- Portugal Telecom
- T-Mobile Netherlands
- Virgin Media
- Vodafone Portugal
- VodafoneZiggo
