Telco Systems and Arm Advance Strategic Partnership for Joint uCPE Platform Based on New Arm Neoverse Architecture

Telco Systems, the leading provider of innovative SDN/NFV, CE 2.0, MPLS and IP solutions, today announced that the company is advancing its strategic partnership with Arm, the industry's leading supplier of semiconductor IP, for the development of a joint uCPE solution based on the new Arm® Neoverse™ architecture.

Arm recently announced the launch of its Neoverse brand and roadmap of technologies to enable a new and transformative cloud infrastructure designed to support the demands of a trillion intelligent devices.

Telco Systems' NFVTime is a holistic solution for NFV uCPE and edge compute. The NFVTime-OS provides the NFVi virtualization software that can turn any Arm- or x86-based whitebox device into a high performance uCPE, running any virtual network function. NFVTime includes a uCPE MANO that supports zero touch provisioning, deployment automation and services lifecycle management capabilities. The NFVTime solution is optimized to run in the Arm environment utilizing unique acceleration and security capabilities.

"We are pleased to further expand our relationship with Arm to deliver new and transformative solutions based on the new Arm Neoverse architecture," said Raanan Tzemah, Vice President of Product Management at Telco Systems. "We will certainly benefit from a powerhouse like Arm pushing our offerings to the market, while our customers will enjoy new technologies that deliver higher performance at lower costs as well as an innovative business ecosystem for greater agility to support new business models."

"The next generation infrastructure must be prepared to support a world of a trillion intelligent devices," said Mohamed Awad, Vice President of Marketing, Infrastructure Line of Business, Arm. "Ecosystem partners such as Telco Systems are meeting the challenge by leveraging the Arm Neoverse platform to create a diverse set of innovative solutions that scale from cloud to edge."

Earlier this year, Telco Systems and Arm announced that the two companies signed a strategic investment and joint development agreement. As part of this collaboration, Telco Systems and Arm are working together to expand the technology partner ecosystem, customer pipeline and other go-to-market activities for the newly developed offerings. Telco Systems and Arm are focusing on developing NFV virtualization and operational software to support NFV use cases, such as SD-WAN, security and others. The two companies are also creating an ecosystem for SoC vendors, such as Marvell, Cavium and NXP, white box vendors, VNF providers and leading service providers.

"These are exciting times for the NFV space and we are proud of the fact that Telco Systems and our NFVTime offering is the first available uCPE platform that supports both x86 and Arm devices," concluded Tzemach.

Telco Systems delivers an industry-leading portfolio of Carrier Ethernet and MPLS-based demarcation, aggregation, NFV and uCPE solutions, enabling service providers to create intelligent, service-assured networks for mobile backhaul, business services and cloud networking. Telco Systems' end-to-end Ethernet, SDN/NFV-ready product portfolio delivers significant advantages to service providers, utilities and city carriers competing in a rapidly evolving telecommunications market. Telco Systems is a wholly owned subsidiary of BATM Advanced Communications (LSE: BVC).

