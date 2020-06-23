Telco Systems Announces Multiple Deployments of Its 100G T-Metro 8104 Service Aggregation Platform in North America

MANSFIELD, Massachusetts, June 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Telco Systems, the leading provider of innovative SDN/NFV, CE 2.0, MPLS and IP solutions, today announced that the company has completed new deployments of its 1.2 Tb T-Metro 8104 service aggregation platform and cloud gateway for multiple service providers across North America.

Telco Systems reports that these service providers are deploying T-Metro 8104 to increase their network capacity, rollout new high bandwidth services and keep up with the ever growing customer demand for more bandwidth. The use cases for these deployments include high-capacity, resilient inner-ring aggregation topologies, data center interconnections (DCI), mobile backhaul (MBH) and high-density 1G/10G service aggregation of businesses, residential complexes and E-rate education campuses.

The recent COVID-19 outbreak has brought into focus the importance of high bandwidth connectivity with services such as multi-user video conferencing and secure enterprise VPN home connections, enabling business to continue operating in this uncertain time.

"As broadband connectivity becomes critical infrastructure to ensure business continuity, more and more service providers across North America are partnering with us on strategic 100G network expansions," explained John Ryan, Vice President of Sales and General Manager for North America at Telco Systems. "T-Metro 8104 represents our strong commitment to developing innovative technologies for our customers to cost-effectively expand their network capacities and generate new sources of revenue."

T-Metro 8104 is a modular, CE2.0 compliant, multipurpose service aggregation and Cloud gateway platform that delivers ultra-high capacity 1.2Tb throughput. The modular architecture of T-Metro 8104 allows service providers to add capacity and interfaces at any time without expensive forklift replacements. T-Metro 8104 is built with high port-density and offers the next generation capabilities that service providers need today, such as service scalability, carrier-class resiliency, and industry-leading features, including MPLS, QoS and 100GE OAM.

"We only recently released T-Metro 8104 and we are pleased to be already announcing these new service provider customers," added Ryan. "The demand we are experiencing and our pipeline of backorders for this latest addition to our carrier Ethernet portfolio is strong."

For more information, please visit the T-Metro 8104 product page on Telco System's web site or download the company's new whitepaper on How 2020 Became a Digital Leap Year and What This Means to CSPs.

About Telco Systems

Telco Systems delivers an industry-leading portfolio of Carrier Ethernet and MPLS-based demarcation, aggregation, NFV, and uCPE solutions, enabling service providers to create intelligent, service-assured networks for mobile backhaul, business services, and cloud networking. Telco Systems end-to-end Ethernet, SDN/NFV-ready product portfolio delivers significant advantages to service providers, utilities, and city carriers competing in a rapidly evolving telecommunications market. Telco Systems is a wholly owned subsidiary of BATM Advanced Communications (LSE: BVC). To learn more, visit Telco Systems at www.telco.com.

