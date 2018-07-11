Telco Systems Wins Telecom Lead Innovation Leaders 2018 Award

MANSFIELD, Massachusetts, October 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Telco Systems, the leading provider of innovative SDN/NFV, CE 2.0, MPLS and IP solutions, today announced that the company has won the Telecom Lead Innovation Leaders 2018 award.

The Telecom Lead Innovation Leaders award recognizes technology companies and the impact of their new product developments and innovations on telecommunications service providers and their customers. This award program is organized by Telecom Lead, a prominent global online publication providing news and analysis of the telecoms industry.

Telco Systems has received this award recognition for its NFVTime uCPE solution and the framework that it provides telcos, OTT managed service providers and enterprises for improving their business agility, enabling new revenue generating opportunities and optimizing the OPEX and CAPEX related to IT and network service deployments.

NFVTime is a service-ready, plug-and-play uCPE solution that provides a complete service environment for rapidly launching virtual network services. The NFVTime suite includes all required components to shorten the time-to-market for NFV deployments and supports invest-as-you-grow deployment models. The NFVTime-OS allows any VNF to run on any whitebox hardware, whether on Intel x86 or Arm devices, while the NFVTime-Central provides a cost effective uCPE MANO solution that supports uCPE and services lifecycle management staring from zero-touch-provisioning through VNF launch and monitoring.

"We are committed to lead the market with NFV and Edge network innovations that support our customers' business requirements and this award is important recognition of our leading market position," said Raanan Tzemach, Vice President of Product Management at Telco Systems. "Our focus is to enable our customers to extract the most from NFV and provide complete freedom to choose any VNF, hardware or MANO solution for their rollouts of managed services and virtual network functions, while ensuring swift and cost effective deployments."

Telco Systems will be demonstrating its NFVTime uCPE solution at the upcoming SDN World Congress in The Hague, Netherlands on October 8th to 12th at booth #C10.

