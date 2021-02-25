Telecom Billing Company Telgoo5 Develops Integrations that Connect Companies to the Emergency Broadband Benefit Program

NEW YORK, Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Telgoo5, a telecom billing company, quickly responded to the FCC's $3.2 billion Emergency Broadband Benefit program (EBB). The program, as dictated by Congress, is aimed at helping individuals struggling to pay for bills during the pandemic to cover the cost of their Internet connection. Considering that so many Americans are now working from home or attending school virtually, this program is an important and sorely needed social service that can help keep many Americans on the path to success.

The EBB is being administered through the Universal Service Administration Company (USAC). The USAC's Lifeline program will be used to verify eligibility for the EBB along with handling the processing of reimbursements. Eligible individuals will receive a $50 monthly discount towards broadband services, with Tribal families receiving up to $75. Eligible households can also benefit from a one-time $100 discount on the purchase of a computer or tablet from a participating provider. In response to the EBB, Telgoo5 established a connection to the USAC's Lifeline program and integrated with the National Lifeline Accountability Database (NLAD). This quick action will speed up the eligibility process for individuals in need, exemplifying Tellgoo5s commitment to their customers.