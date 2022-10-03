Telecom Expense Management Software Market 2025, Rising Popularity Of Bring-your-own-device (BYOD) Policy to Boost Growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The telecom expense management software market size is expected to grow by USD 1.71 billion during 2020-2025, at a CAGR of 12.14% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Avotus Corp., Calero-MDSL, Cass Information Systems Inc., Globys Inc., Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp., Saaswedo SAS, Tangoe Inc., Tellennium Inc., Valicom Corp., and Vodafone Group Plc are some of the major market participants.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Telecom Expense Management Software Market 2021-2025

The rising popularity of the bring-your-own-device (BYOD) policy, growing focus to reduce growing mobility costs, and rapid advances in technologies driving demand for scalable management solutions will offer immense growth opportunities.

However, lack of interoperability, increasing tendency of switching by vendors, and increasing data security issues will challenge the growth of the market participants.

Parent Market Analysis

Technavio categorizes the global Telecom Expense Management Software Market as a part of the global application software market within the global information technology (IT) software market.

Technavio uses the total revenue generated by manufacturers to estimate the global Telecom Expense Management Software Market size. External factors influencing the parent market's growth potential in the coming years have been thoroughly investigated in our research analysis, to know more about the levels of growth of the Telecom Expense Management Software Market throughout the forecast period.

Telecom Expense Management Software Market Value Chain Analysis

To maximize profit margins and evaluate business plans, an end-to-end understanding of Telecom Expense Management Software is required. The report will help vendors drive costs and enhance customer services during the forecast period.

Inputs

Operations

Marketing and sales

Service

Support activities

Innovation



Telecom Expense Management Software Market Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Telecom Expense Management Software Market, including some of the vendors such as vendors Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Telecom Expense Management Software Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.























Telecom Expense Management Software Market Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will assist telecom expense management software market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the telecom expense management software market size and its contribution to the parent market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of telecom expense management software market vendors

Telecom Expense Management Software Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 12.14% Market growth 2021-2025 $1.71 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 9.07 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 42% Key consumer countries US, UK, Germany, China, and Canada Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive Strategies, Consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Avotus Corp., Calero-MDSL, Cass Information Systems Inc., Globys Inc., Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp., Saaswedo SAS, Tangoe Inc., Tellennium Inc., Valicom Corp., and Vodafone Group Plc Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market Definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Deployment

Market segments

Comparison by Deployment

On-premises - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Cloud-based - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Deployment

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Avotus Corp.

Calero-MDSL

Cass Information Systems Inc.

Globys Inc.

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp.

Saaswedo SAS

Tangoe Inc.

Tellennium Inc.

Valicom Corp.

Vodafone Group Plc

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

