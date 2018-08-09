Telecom Industry Veteran Ken Corcoran Joins Comviva Advisory Board

Comviva, the global leader in mobility solutions, today announced the addition of Ken Corcoran, CEO of Priority Partners, LLC, to its advisory board. He comes at a time when the company is poised for high growth, following its foray into new breed of digital technologies.

Ken will assist Comviva to push the envelope in the application of AI, Big Data, and Cloud for new Telecom usage cases, like IOT, Digital Services, Smart Cities and connected lives, while staying focused on key breakthroughs in current lines of businesses. He will work with the Comviva leadership team, providing strategic recommendations on the company's existing portfolio and new initiatives besides providing his expertise on strategic alliances and investments.

Ken Corcoran brings to the table 35 years of work experience in the telecommunications space. He has held senior positions within AT&T as well as America Movil serving as CTO of America Movil from 2001 until 2011. In his role as CTO, Ken grew Telcel Mexico network, from supporting 10 million to over 65 million subscribers. He was instrumental in the growth of Claro Brazil Network, from 2 million to 60 million subscribers. He chaired numerous industry committees which resulted in the IS-54 TDMA digital specification replacing analog cellular, as well as the U.S. IS-41 signaling (SS7) backbone resulting in seamless roaming and call delivery.

Manoranjan Mohapatra, Chief Executive Officer, Comviva, said, "Ken brings with him deep knowledge of the telecom space and significant C-Level experience in fueling growth in many countries. We are happy to have him on board at this critical juncture, as we embark aggressively to new challenges and opportunities in the market. Ken will make a great addition to our board of advisors, and the company as a whole."

Ken Corcoran stated, "I am thrilled to have joined the Comviva advisory board to help drive the business forward. The telecom industry is at an inflection point with new technologies like AI, Big Data, and Cloud disrupting existing business models. I look forward to bringing my experiences and learnings to Comviva's advisory board to help shape its technology vision and expansion into new markets."

