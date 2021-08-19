Telecom Industry Vets Simplify the Way People Shop for Wireless Phones and Plans with a First-of-Its-Kind US Wireless Services Marketplace called Navi

Our goal is to empower consumers with the right information and tools to make the best wireless choices for them Tweet this

"Over 100 million people buy a new phone or switch service providers in the US every year and 50% of those who switch do it for a better price. But comparing options and finding the best prices is not easy," said Patricio Paucar, co-founder and Chief Customer Officer of Navi. "There is no shortage of great plans and phone deals out there but wireless is a fast-moving industry where plans' prices and features, phone promotions, and eligibility rules are constantly changing. We think a marketplace is the best and most convenient way to compare them all. We are excited to announce our beta services today – the first of many services we will bring to market to put consumers in control of their wireless experience."

Phone Navigator

Available in beta at www.yournavi.com, Phone Navigator helps consumers find the right phone at the best price in seconds. The process of buying a phone can be a lot more difficult than it seems, with consumers often agonizing about:

Missing out on the best available deal

Staying with their current carrier or switching carriers for a better offer

Understanding the value of their current device and whether they can trade it in

Paying in full upfront or over time with an installment plan

Buying from their carrier, directly from the phone maker like Apple, or from a national retailer like Best Buy

The price consumers will pay for a new phone depends greatly on the choices consumers make related to the points above. Phone Navigator removes the guesswork by taking all these variables into account. Using AI, it analyzes over 75,000 possible price outcomes daily to give consumers access to the best prices available on devices that meet their unique needs.

In addition to offering immediate access to the best prices across the entire market, Navi makes it easy to monitor prices over time. With Phone Navigator, people have the option to pin deals to their personalized dashboard, and track prices for specific phone models. Whenever prices change, consumers can choose to get notifications so they can stay on top of the best deals when they're ready to upgrade their phone.

"We've seen digital marketplaces emerge as consumers' preferred shopping mode across industries like travel, insurance, financial services, and automotive, yet nothing like that existed in wireless, until today," said Steve Brodeur, founder and Chief Executive Officer of Navi. "This past year we've had the opportunity to speak with thousands of consumers who have helped us shape and validate the need for the services we're bringing to market. We set out to create the most compelling consumer-first marketplace in the industry and are excited to make it available to consumers starting today."

For more information and to sign up for access, please visit www.yournavi.com. For industry partnerships, please contact Steve Dorsey at [email protected].

About Navi

Navi is a US wireless services marketplace. Founded by industry veterans, Navi offers the most comprehensive, easy-to-use, and rewarding wireless experience for consumers. Its flagship products include Phone Navigator which helps consumers find the right phone at the best price, and Plan Navigator which matches consumers with the best plan for their needs. For more information, please visit www.younavi.com.

