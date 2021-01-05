Telecom Service Assurance Market Size USD 6990 Million by 2026 at CAGR of 5.8% - Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, Jan. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Telecom Service Assurance Market is Segmented by Type (On-Premises, Cloud), by Application (Professional services, Planning and consulting, Operations and maintenance, System integration, Managed services), , Key Vendors and Regional Growth: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2026. This report is published on Valuates Reports in the Service Providers Category.

The global Telecom Service Assurance market size is projected to reach USD 6990 Million by 2026, from USD 4972.5 Million in 2020, at a CAGR of 5.8% during 2021-2026.

Major factors driving the growth of telecom service assurance market size are growing mobile subscriber base, rising need for high optimization and increased cost savings, ability to measure the performance of a service & Quality of Service (QoS), and large-scale implementation of Software-defined networking (SDN) and Network function virtualization (NFV).

The report offers a comprehensive Telecom Service Assurance Market forecast and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2021-2026. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on price and revenue (global level) by players for the period 2021-2026.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE TELECOM SERVICE ASSURANCE MARKET SIZE

The rising smartphone and other mobile device penetration are expected to drive the growth of telecom service assurance market size. The growing use of smartphones and tablets worldwide has contributed to an unprecedented rise in wireless data traffic, fueling the need for telecommunications service assurance (TSA) services and solutions to handle the increasing volume of traffic.

Telecom service assurance is a collection of processes & policies by the communication service provider to ensure that the service provided across the network meets the predefined service quality mark for a better customer experience. The increasing demand for cost-saving and high optimization strategies, along with the ability to measure the performance and quality of the service, are some of the factors responsible for the growth of the Telecom service assurance market size.

The demand for value-added services over the Internet by communication service providers and companies is increasing. The need to distinguish from other players by introducing value-added services such as VoIP , IPTV and mobile video is expected to further propel the growth of the telecom service assurance market size.

TELECOM SERVICE ASSURANCE MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

- North America is expected to hold the largest Telecom Service Assurance market share during the forecast period. This dominance of North America is attributed to the rising adoption of 5G network technology and advancements in the IoT sector in the region. With the involvement of leading players in the region and technological developments in the networking field, the North American region is projected to dominate the Telecom Service Assurance market.

- Asia Pacific region is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. Vast and diverse geographies and a broad customer base are contributing to extreme operational complexity for telecommunications operators in the APAC region. These challenges also led communication service providers to invest in structured telecommunications service assurance solutions.

Furthermore, as broadband and mobile networks are developing in this region, the mobile workforce and the BYOD (Bring-Your-Own-Device) trends are also gaining traction. These trends in APAC are expected to increase the growth of the telecommunications service assurance market size.

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

UK.

Italy

Russia

Nordic

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

TELECOM SERVICE ASSURANCE MARKET SEGMENTATION

Telecom Service Assurance Breakdown Data by Type

On-premises

Cloud.

Telecom Service Assurance Breakdown Data by Application

Professional services

Planning and consulting

Operations and maintenance

System integration

Managed services.

Key Companies

Broadcom

Ericsson

HPE

NEC

Nokia

Accenture

Amdocs

Comarch

Huawei

IBM

Mycom OSI

Netscout

Oracle

Spirent

TCS

Teoco

Viavi solutions

ZTE.

- Cloud Telecommunication AI Market : In the telecommunication cloud, a large amount of data is generated, which can be used by AI to make telecom more effective and provide better network protection. With modern advanced computing machines, various instances of AI can be used to make communication entirely encrypted and almost impossible to hack. Major factors driving the growth of Cloud Telecommunication AI Market size are the robust implementation of 4G and 5G and increasing investments in R&D from both private and public companies.

- Telecom Electronic Manufacturing Service Market size was valued at USD 137.37 Billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 209.17 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.50% from 2020 to 2027. Major factors driving the growth of Telecom Electronic Manufacturing Service Market size are Increasing demand for mobile phones, telecom products, and smart electronic devices and rising demand for EMS technology.

- IoT Telecom Services Market is Segmented by Type (Cellular, LPWAN , NB-IoT , RF-Based), by Application (Industrial Production, Automation, Vehicle On-Board Information System, Transportation, Logistics Tracking, And Traffic Management, Energy, Utilities, Intelligent Medical Care) and by various regions.

- Wireless Telecom Services Market is Segmented by Type (Voice Services, Data Services, Texting Services), by Application (Smart Homes, Medical & Healthcare, Manufacturing, Automotive & Transportation, Retail, Agriculture, Military & Defense) and by various regions.

- Telecom Service Order Management Service Market is Segmented by Type (Integration and Installation Services, Consulting Services, Support Services), by Application (Wireline, Wireless Network) and by various regions.

- Telecom Services for Call Centers Software Market is Segmented by Type (On-Premises, Cloud), by Application (Large Enterprise, SMEs) and by various regions.

