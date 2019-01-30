Telecom Service Provider Investment Analysis Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 - 2026

LONDON, Jan. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Telecom Service Provider Investment (CAPEX) Analysis Market : Overview

This comprehensive report by Transparency Market Research analyzes and forecasts the telecom service provider investment CAPEX spending at the global and regional level.The report provides analysis of the global telecom service provider CAPEX spending for the period from 2016 to 2026, wherein 2018 to 2026 is the forecast period and 2017 is the base year.



Data for 2016 is provided as historical information.The report covers all the major trends in the telecommunication industry that play a major role in the growth of CAPEX spending of telecom service providers (TSP's) over the forecast period.



It also highlights various drivers, restraints, and opportunities expected to influence growth in CAPEX spending during this period.The study provides a complete perspective on the capital expenditures of telecom service providers in terms of value in US$ Bn, across different geographical regions namely North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America.



The report would help suppliers and distributors to understand the current and future trends in the telecommunication industry and formulate their strategies accordingly.



The overview section of the report showcases the industry dynamics and trends such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities that influence the current nature and future status of this study.The report also provides the ecosystem analysis for the telecommunication industry in order to understand how telecom service providers procure the telecom equipment and services from OEM's and Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) companies.



These capital expenditure estimates have been analyzed by taking into account the impact of different political, social, economic, technological, and legal factors along with the current market dynamics affecting the CAPEX spending growth.



Global Telecom Service Provider Investment (CAPEX) Analysis Market: Scope of the Report

Capital expenditure spending of telecom service providers is bifurcated on the basis of vendor type, equipment type, services, and network type.Vendor type segment has been further segmented into OEM's and Telcos/EPC's.



In terms of vendor type, telecom operators are expected to spend more on OEM's.This is due to the increasing number of partnership deals between them to support the smart city initiatives undertaken by governments.



Equipment covered in the study are telecom hardware, and IT or non-telecom hardware.Telecom hardware includes aggregation equipment, wireless infrastructure, IP routers and CES, optical equipment, TDM voice infrastructure, and other telecom/datacom network equipment.



IT or non-telecom hardware include batteries, control hardware, etc. On the basis of services, telecom service provider CAPEX spending has been bifurcated into EPC and others. Others segment is further segmented into consulting, network design and engineering, installation & maintenance, and testing & optimization. In terms of network type, the spending is bifurcated into wired and wireless.



The report also includes competitive profiling of telecom service providers, OEM's, and EPC's around the globe.



Global Telecom Service Provider Investment (CAPEX) Analysis Market: Research Methodology

The telecom service provider investment (CAPEX) analysis data estimates are the result of our in-depth secondary research, primary interviews, and in-house expert panel reviews.In order to compile the research report, we conducted in-depth interviews and discussions with a wide range of key industry participants and opinion leaders.



Primary research represents the bulk of our research efforts, supplemented by extensive secondary research.Primary research involves telephonic interviews, e-mail interactions, and face-to-face interviews for detailed and unbiased reviews about the study, across geographies.



Primary interviews are usually conducted on an ongoing basis with industry experts and participants in order to get latest insights and validate the existing data and analysis.Primary interviews offer new and fresh information on important factors such as industry trends, CAPEX spending, growth trends, etc.



These factors help to validate and strengthen secondary research findings. Moreover, the data collected and analyzed from secondary and primary research is again discussed and examined by our expert panel. We reviewed key players' product literature, annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents for competitive analysis and market understanding purposes. Secondary research also includes a study of recent trade journals, technical writing, internet sources, and statistical data from government websites, trade associations, and agencies. This has proven to be the most reliable, effective, and successful approach for obtaining precise market data, capturing industry participants' insights, and recognizing business opportunities.



Global Telecom Service Provider Investment (CAPEX) Analysis Market: Competitive Dynamics

Telecom companies are focusing on achieving long-term growth through effective integration and continuous improvement and innovation in telecommunication service offerings.Increasing demand for telecommunication services from micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) and large enterprises provides growth opportunities for telecommunication service providers to increase their revenue.



To grab this opportunity, telecom operators therefore would have to set aside significant investment for the purchase of equipment, license, etc. to provide connectivity services of these companies.



The telecom service provider (CAPEX) analysis study includes CAPEX spending of China Mobile Ltd., Verizon Communications, Inc., AT&T, Inc., Vodafone Group Plc., Nippon Telegraph & Telephone Corporation, Telefonica S.A., America Movil, China Telecom, SoftBank, Deutsche Telekom, and other TSP's. Furthermore, we have also analyzed various OEM's and EPC's. Some of the leading OEM's included in the company profile section include Cisco Systems, Inc., Nokia Corporation, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., and ZTE Corporation.



The study has been segmented as follows:

Telecom Service Provider Investment (CAPEX) Analysis Market, by Infrastructure

Hardware (By Vendor Type)

OEM's

Telcos/EPC's

Hardware (By Equipment Type)

Telecom Hardware

Aggregation Equipment

Wireless Infrastructure

IP Routers and CES

Optical Equipment

TDM Voice Infrastructure

Other Telecom/Datacom Network Equipment

IT Hardware (Non-telecom)

Telecom Service Provider Investment (CAPEX) Analysis Market, by Services

EPC

Others



Consulting

Network Design and Engineering

Installation and Maintenance

Testing and Optimization

Telecom Service Provider Investment (CAPEX) Analysis Market, by Network Type

Wired

Wireless

Telecom Service Provider Investment (CAPEX) Analysis Market, by Geography

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

South America



