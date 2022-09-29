Telecom Tower Power System Market To Grow USD 5,517 Million by 2028, from USD 3,489 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 6.76% | Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Telecom Tower Power System Market is Segmented By Component (Rectifiers, Batteries, Controllers, Inverters), By Power Distribution Unit (Generator, Others), By Product Type (On-Grid, Off-Grid), By Power Source (Diesel Diesel-Solar, Diesel-Battery, Diesel-Wind, Others), By Application (Macro BTS and Outdoor Distributed BTS, Enterprise Network, Data Center) : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2028. It is published in Valuates Reports under the Networking Category.

Telecom Tower Power System market size is projected to reach USD 5,517 million by 2028, from USD 3,489 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 6.76% during 2022-2028.

Major factors driving the growth of the Telecom Tower Power System Market

The global demand for energy-efficient power systems is responsible for the Telecom Tower Power System market growth. Furthermore, the global rollout of 5G technology in recent years has constantly raised the need for telecom tower power systems.

The key drivers of this Telecom Tower Power System market growth are an increase in the number of telecom infrastructure in rural areas, rising use of telecom services and high data traffic, growing adoption of hybrid power systems, growing awareness of the need to reduce the carbon footprint of telecom power systems, rising technological advancements in cellular networks, rising use of GaN-based power devices with the development of 5G technology, and surging demand for advanced telecom infrastructure.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF THE GLOBAL TELECOM TOWER POWER SYSTEM MARKET

Every Telecom ground system must include emergency power. Calls are dropped and data flow is disrupted while ground equipment is reset when a communication or cell phone site loses power, even briefly. The system is also vulnerable to startup-related faults. Uninterruptible power is provided to address this problem via emergency generators and battery backup systems. This factor is expected to increase the growth of the Telecom Tower Power System Market.

In terms of networking modes, product shapes, and performance criteria, 5G network construction is very different from 4G. Because 5G hardware consumes between two and four times more power than 4G, building site infrastructure faces previously unheard-of difficulties. To address the energy difficulties posed by 5G, thorough research and creative 5G energy solutions are required. A totally mobile, fully linked smart era will usher in the 5G era. There will be an increase in links and communication among individuals, among individuals and objects, and among objects. The increase in power usage by 5G networks will result in an increase in overall energy consumption, thereby driving the Telecom Tower Power System Market.

Furthermore, the reliance on the telecom and data center infrastructure is growing as a result of the fast expanding cloud sector and the present movement in lifestyle toward working and studying from home. Data centers must run continuously, ideally through all power outages, to guarantee business continuity. Telecommunications companies are vying to become the main force behind the network transformation and service revolution as a result of the advent of the 5G network. In order to support large machine-type communication, ultra-low latency, and high data rates, service providers must alter their infrastructure. This factor is expected to drive the Telecom Tower Power System Market.

MARKET SHARE TELECOM TOWER POWER SYSTEM MARKET

Diesel–A battery power source is expected to be the most lucrative. For off-grid and bad-grid locations, a diesel-battery power source is employed when the fuel consumption is particularly high. Because it is the most widely used and conventional power source and can function even when there is not enough wind or sunshine, unlike unconventional diesel-solar and diesel-wind power sources, the diesel-battery power source has the biggest market share.

Generators are expected to be the most lucrative segment. Because diesel-powered generators are the most popular portable power sources, they now account for the biggest market share.

The Asia Pacific is expected to be the most lucrative, due to a large number of mobile subscribers, and telecom service end users will be increasing.

Key Players:

ABB

Schneider Electric

Delta Electronics

Vertiv

STMicroelectronics

Indus Towers

Bharti Infratel

Huawei Technologies

Eaton Corporation

ComAp

SOURCE Valuates Reports