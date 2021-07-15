Telecommunications Battery Market in Latin America | Analyzing Growth in Renewable Electricity Industry | Technavio
Jul 15, 2021, 13:01 ET
NEW YORK, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The telecommunications battery market in Latin America is poised to grow by USD 193.43 million during 2021-2025 progressing at a CAGR of almost 9% during the forecast period.
The report on the telecommunications battery market in Latin America provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rising power consumption in the telecommunications sector.
The telecommunications battery market in Latin America analysis includes the type segment and geographic landscape. This study identifies the increasing focus on renewable energy generation as one of the prime reasons driving the telecommunications battery market growth in Latin America during the next few years.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters
The telecommunications battery market in Latin America covers the following areas:
Telecommunications Battery Market In Latin America Sizing
Telecommunications Battery Market In Latin America Forecast
Telecommunications Battery Market In Latin America Analysis
Companies Mentioned
- BYD Co. Ltd.
- East Penn Manufacturing Co. Inc.
- EnerSys
- GS Yuasa Corp.
- Panasonic Corp.
- Power Sonic Corp.
- Samsung SDI Co. Ltd.
- Shandong Sacred Sun Power Sources Co. Ltd.
- TotalEnergies SE
- Victron Energy BV
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Type
- Market segments
- Comparison by Type
- Lead-acid battery - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Li-ion battery - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Type
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- Brazil - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Peru - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Rest of Latin America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
