Telecommunications Market in Russia 2020-2024 - Fixed Broadband Revenue Forecast to Increase at a CAGR of 1.3% During 2021-2024

This report provides an executive-level overview of the telecommunications market in Russia today, with detailed forecasts of key indicators up to 2024. The report provides detailed analysis of the near-term opportunities, competitive dynamics and evolution of demand by service type and technology/platform across the fixed telephony, broadband, mobile, and pay-TV segments, as well as a review of key regulatory trends.



Telecom service revenue growth in Russia over 2019-2024 will be driven by mobile data, fixed broadband segments and pay-TV segments. Mobile voice will be the largest revenue-contributing segment in 2019. However, the mobile voice will see a decline in its share of total revenue over the forecast period. Mobile data will take over as the leading segment from 2022. The increase in mobile subscriptions coupled with growing data usage and premium packages with unlimited data allowances will support mobile data revenue growth.



The Country Intelligence Report provides in-depth analysis of the following -

Demographic and macroeconomic context in Russia .

. The regulatory environment and trends: a review of the regulatory setting and agenda for the next 18-24 months as well as relevant developments pertaining to spectrum licensing, national broadband plans, tariff regulation, and more.

Telecom and pay-TV services market outlook: analysis as well as historical figures and forecasts of service revenue from the fixed telephony, broadband, mobile voice, mobile data, and pay-TV markets.

The competitive landscape: an examination of the positioning of leading players in the telecom and pay-TV services market as well as subscription market shares across segments.

Company snapshots: analysis of the financial position of leading service providers in the telecommunications and pay-TV markets.

Underlying assumptions behind our published base-case forecasts, as well as potential market developments that would alter, either positively or negatively, our base-case outlook.

Scope

Total telecom and pay-TV services revenue in Russia will increase at a CAGR of 0.1% during 2019-2024.

will increase at a CAGR of 0.1% during 2019-2024. Mobile data revenue will grow at the fastest CAGR of 10.7%, driven by increase in mobile subscriptions coupled with growing data usage and premium packages with unlimited data allowances.

Fixed broadband revenue will increase at a CAGR of 1.3% during 2021-2024, driven by a steady rise in FTTx service expansions by operators and rising adoption of fixed bundled plans with fiber Internet services.

Key Topics Covered:



Market highlights

Demographic, macroeconomic, and regulatory context

Demographic and macroeconomic context

Regulatory context

Telecom and pay-TV services market outlook

Total telecom service revenue

Mobile services market

Fixed services market

Pay-TV services market

Competitive landscape and company snapshots

Competitive landscape

Additional resources

Baseline forecast assumptions

Data tables

Glossary

Research methodology

Companies Mentioned



MTS Russia

Beeline

Rostelecom

Tele2 Russia

Megafon

Tricolor TV

Orion Express

ER-Telecom

TTK

