Telecommunications Network Operators: 4Q19 Market Review

This market review provides a comprehensive assessment of the global telecommunications industry based on financial results through December 2019 (4Q19). The report tracks revenue, capex and employee for 133 individual telecommunications network operators (TNOs). For a sub-group of 50 large TNOs, the report also assesses labor cost, opex and operating profit trends. The coverage timeframe spans 1Q11-4Q19 (36 quarters).



After a slump in revenue for five straight quarters, the global telecom industry staged a mild recovery. The industry's 4Q19 revenues increased 1% YoY, as telcos diversified their services into IoT and media/content. The slight uptick in revenue was accompanied by a decline in capex and labor costs. Fourth quarter capex declined 3.2% from 4Q18. Annualized capex declined 1.6% to $297B in 4Q19, as debt concerns grew, and operators became keen on open networking, cloud partnerships, and asset spinoffs to cut capex. Telco spending on employees, or labor costs reached $291B in 4Q19 on an annualized basis, down 0.4% from the 4Q18 figure.

Impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020: Lower handset and ad revenue, delayed 5G rollout



With the world reeling under the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, most industries are feeling the heat of this unprecedented situation. Businesses worldwide are faced with a recessionary climate and telcos are no exception. The impact of the pandemic will likely be felt across their operations.



The telecom sector faces supply chain risks, and handset/device revenue will take a hit due to reduced production of 5G smartphones and handset components.



Lower consumer spending due to lockdown in most countries and a rise in defaults on financed handset plans will also hurt revenue generation. On the enterprise side, wireline operations could see revenue declines accelerate due to lower corporate spending and higher unemployment. Telcos with significant media and advertising segments will see revenue declines due to suspension of upcoming sporting events. Examples include Telefonica, BT Altice and AT&T.



In European countries, 5G auctions anytime in the next several months are next to impossible amid the COVID-19 pandemic; France has already postponed an auction. This will directly affect any near-term sales prospects for the telcos. Looking ahead, TNOs are likely to revisit their capex budgets and slash spending on 5G.



Amid all the bad news, the increase in data traffic and higher demand for virtual private network (VPN) capacity could offer some relief for the operators. Although not immediately, operators are likely to migrate some users in the consumer segment to more premium packages and make attempts to monetize the rise in data traffic

Key Topics Covered:



Market snapshot

Market overview

Key stats through 4Q19

Operator rankings

Single-company drilldowns

Revenue and capex by country

TNO-133: Revenue, capex and headcount for 133 TNOs

TNO-50: Cost breakdowns for 50 large TNOs

Raw Data

Subs & traffic

Exchange rates

