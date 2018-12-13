Telecoms software: worldwide market shares 2017

NEW YORK, Dec. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- "In 2017, telecoms software and related services market spending declined by 1% due to limited physical network infrastructure investments and reduced spending on traditional OSS/BSS/NMS."



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05626782



Telecoms software and related professional services market spending declined by 1% year-on-year in 2017 due to communications service providers' (CSPs') reduced spending on network infrastructure and traditional OSS/BSS/NMS , despite the progress in CSP digital and network transformation initiatives. The main growth areas within the market were those that supported process automation (such as network automation and orchestration and AI and analytics), new enterprise and video services and the delivery of more-digital, omni-channel customer experience and engagement.



THIS MARKET SHARE REPORT PROVIDES:

- detailed market share data for CSP spending on telecoms-specific software systems and related services across different segments:

AI and analytics

customer engagement

automated assurance

service design and orchestration

video and identity platforms

monetisation platforms

network automation and orchestration

- a summary of key developments in the market overall and in each segment.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05626782



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

