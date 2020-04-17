TeleDaddy is Surescripts Certified

ORLANDO, Fla., April 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TeleDaddy, a direct-to-consumer telemedicine company taking care of everything from diagnosis by US-licensed physicians to the delivery of prescribed medication to our patients, is proud to announce that it is now Surescripts certified. Surescripts Certification enables telemedicine/telehealth providers with an E-Prescribing tool to prescribe medication to more than 65, 000 pharmacies across the United States.

Surescripts e-prescribing tool has changed the way patients, prescribers, and pharmacists communicate internally about a patient's prescription. It helps with the data accuracy of the prescription, whereas sometimes a handwritten prescription or note often becomes ineligible or gets lost in transit. With E-prescription, the process of dispensing the right medication to the patients becomes convenient and accurate for the pharmacy.

Recently, Telemedicine has become popular and convenient for patients to consult providers, especially with our constantly demanding and busy lifestyle. TeleDaddy offers hassle-free patient experience and strives to achieve 100% customer satisfaction.

"Achieving Surescripts Certification demonstrates TeleDaddy's commitment to the best-in-class Telemedicine provider," says TeleDaddy Founder Ankit Patel.

Stay tuned for more good news from TeleDaddy in the coming days.

About TeleDaddy

TeleDaddy is a direct-to-consumer telemedicine company certified by BOTH LegitScript & Surescripts, handling everything from diagnosis by a licensed US physician to the delivery of prescribed medication. The current offering includes ED Treatment for men, but soon we will be adding Hair Loss Treatment for Men and Birth Control Pills for Women.

visit us at https://www.teledaddy.com

About Surescripts

Our purpose is to serve the nation with the single most trusted and capable health information network, built to increase patient safety, lower costs and ensure quality care. Since 2001, Surescripts has led the movement to turn data into actionable intelligence and convened network participants to enhance e-prescribing, inform care decisions and advance healthcare. Visit us at https://surescripts.com/

Contact:

Ankit Patel

Email: [email protected]

Phone:(833)835-3323

SOURCE TeleDaddy

