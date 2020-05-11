TeleDentistry Startup SmileSnap Closes Seed Funding Round, Eyes Immediate Series A to Expand Services

"Virtual consultations and appointments are becoming the new normal for dental practices. Convenience wins patients and practices that embrace virtual practice software have a direct competitive advantage over those that don't," said Greg Pellegom, Co-Founder and CEO of SmileSnap. "This capital allows us to further develop our product and grow our market share in this rapidly emerging sector of dentistry. The pace of growth we've experienced this year is truly incredible and we believe our trajectory will continue well into 2021."

Since launching in April of 2019, SmileSnap's SaaS software has been installed by nearly 1,500 dentists and orthodontists and managed nearly 40,000 virtual new patient consultations and 200,000 doctor/patient communications.

The Denver, US based startup was founded in 2018 by Greg Pellegrom, CEO, a 17-year veteran in dental and orthodontic sales, together with Jameson Stafford, CTO, who most recently served as VP of Corporate Development at Catalytic, Inc, a SaaS automation platform which has raised over $50m in capital from investors including Intel Capital and NEA.

Last week, SmileSnap launched SmileSnap PRO, a higher tier application that provides dental professionals the ability to continue providing care to existing patients beyond the initial consultation. SmileSnap PRO adds live video consultations and appointments as well as a web portal for patients to securely interact with the dentist online.

With the launch of SmileSnap PRO, the company aims to reach an additional 10,000 dental professionals within the next 18 months.

In order to achieve these lofty goals, SmileSnap is immediately eyeing a Series A. Jameson Stafford, Co-Founder and CTO, says: "SmileSnap wants to change the way in which patients engage and communicate with dental or orthodontic professionals, thus improving the lives of doctors, treatment coordinators, practice staff, and their patients. We have a great team, very strong product-market fit, knowledge of the space, and the support of key opinion leaders. Our ambition is as great as the company's potential, and with this funding round and our subsequent Series A, we intend to deeply change the dental sector - to provide access to oral healthcare from anywhere."

About SmileSnap

SmileSnap provides virtual consultation and communication software to dental and orthodontic practices. Our vision is simple: to make oral healthcare accessible from anywhere. We are driven by innovation and our focus is to deliver pre-qualified patients through online virtual consultations. www.smilesnap.com

