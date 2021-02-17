LAS VEGAS, Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Teledentistry.com has partnered with the University of Nevada-Las Vegas (UNLV) School of Dental Medicine, Liberty Dental Plan, the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services, Oral Health Program, and UMC of Southern Nevada to train dental residents to utilize a patent-pending model of uberized Teledentistry services within the hospital emergency room system.

Through this partnership, residents in UNLV's General Practice Residency Program will gain access to an efficient virtual care services platform and expand their ability to help patients experiencing dental emergencies. In addition to the increased ability for patients and dentists to connect, the introduction of Teledentistry.com's platform will effectively reduce emergency room overcrowding and opioid prescription dependency.

Teledentistry.com Partners with UNLV to Provide Patent-Pending Model of Uberized Teledentistry Services Tweet this

About Teledentistry.com

Since 2017, Teledentistry.com has been a pioneer in revolutionizing technologies and methodologies to better connect patients to dentists. Teledentistry.com's goal is to improve the entire ecosystem of dental care; from the moment a patient decides to seek dental help to the resolution of their dental emergency. Teledentistry.com's patent-pending uberization system searches for a dentist licensed in a given state and connects them to a patient when the service is required within minutes. This technology allows various elements (such as insurance companies and ER's) in the dental ecosystem to provide patients with 24/7 access to a state-licensed dentist. Teledentistry.com also offers a platform through which dentists can provide Teledentistry-related services to existing patients within their practices.

About UNLV School of Dental Medicine

Since its founding in 2001, the UNLV School of Dental Medicine has been a driving educational force toward improving the health of the citizens of Nevada through innovative programs of oral healthcare services to the community, integrated biomedical, behavioral, and clinical curricula, and research. As Nevada's only accredited dental school, they offer eight education programs, conduct research, provide continuing education, and facilitate more than 70,000 patient visits per year. The UNLV General Practice Residency Program welcomes six residents each round to broaden their clinical experience, didactic training, diagnostic skills, and patient treatment.

To learn more about this innovative partnership, visit https://bit.ly/TDxUNLVPartnership

Contact:

Anthony Marquez

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 888-588-3394 Ext. 1

SOURCE Teledentistry.com

Related Links

https://teledentistry.com

