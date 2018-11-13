Teledyne Introduces Industry-Leading DP Verification Module

ELGIN, Ill., Dec. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Teledyne LeCroy, Inc., the worldwide leader in protocol test solutions, today announced its new 980 DisplayPort (DP) 1.4 USB-C/eDP Video Generator/Analyzer module, the industry's first High Bit Rate 3 (HBR3) and Display Stream Compression (DSC) capable solution with USB-C support. The new module is designed to help developers in R&D and silicon manufacturing greatly simplify and improve verification for two growing Technologies - USB-C DisplayPort: Alt Mode negotiations and the Embedded DisplayPort (eDP) interface.

DisplayPort over USB-C is poised to power a new generation of video in computing, mobile devices and consumer electronics by supporting converged connectivity for data and power delivery (PD) in a single reversible cable. The introduction of Teledyne LeCroy's 980 DP 1.4 USB-C/eDP Video Generator/Analyzer module simplifies the testing and troubleshooting of devices with DP over USB-C by removing the need for external adapters. This is significant because the use of adapters prevents developers from directly verifying the PD protocol negotiations and can cause problems related to signal integrity, data rate and number of supported lanes, which in turn can lead to inconsistent results or the inability to establish a connection. The new module's native USB-C ports use the USB PD protocol to perform discovery and DP Alt Mode negotiations thereby eliminating issues incurred by the use of adapters.

Embedded DisplayPort or eDP 1.4b has also gained popularity as an internal video connection for portable and mobile electronics due to its versatility, cost savings and extreme power-conservation mechanisms. Teledyne LeCroy's 980 DP 1.4 USB-C/eDP Video Generator/Analyzer module contains hardware necessary for support of eDP analysis and generation including eDP optional features such as Fast Link training, Advanced Link Power Management (ALPM) and the alternate scrambler for content protection.

The new module is fully equipped with the same rich set of DP compliance tests available on the current 980 DP 1.4 module. These include an extensive suite of VESA-approved link-layer compliance tests for sources and sinks, plus tests for Forward Error Correction (FEC) as well as DCP-approved HDCP 2.2 compliance tests for sources, sinks and repeaters. Furthermore, developers of DisplayPort source devices can still view the DisplayPort video as well as key link and video parameters in the Real Time Video Analyzer. DisplayPort sink-device developers can also continue to utilize all the features and functions of the 980 DP video generator to configure the link-training parameters by selecting from an extensive video format library and a large set of test patterns and audio clips.

The 980 DisplayPort (DP) 1.4 USB-C/eDP Video Generator/Analyzer module is available for ordering now. For more information, visit our website at: http://www.quantumdata.com/980_dp_14_usb.html or contact our sales support team.

About Teledyne LeCroy

Teledyne LeCroy, Inc. is a leading manufacturer of advanced oscilloscopes, protocol analyzers, and other test instruments that verify performance, validate compliance, and debug complex electronic systems quickly and thoroughly. Since its founding in 1964, the Company has focused on incorporating powerful tools into innovative products that enhance "Time-to-Insight." Faster time to insight enables users to rapidly find and fix defects in complex electronic systems, dramatically improving time-to-market for a wide variety of applications and end markets. Teledyne LeCroy is based in Chestnut Ridge, N.Y. For more information, visit Teledyne LeCroy's website at teledynelecroy.com.

©2018 by Teledyne LeCroy. All rights reserved. Specifications are subject to change without notice.

Technical contact: Neal Kendall – Marketing Manager – (847) 888-0450 x116 Customer contact: QD.Sales@Teledyne.com – 800-909-7211 or 408-727-6600 Website: http://teledynelecroy.com/

SOURCE Teledyne LeCroy

Related Links

http://teledynelecroy.com

