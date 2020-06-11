Teledyne LeCroy Announces Protocol Exerciser/Analyzer for PCI Express® 5.0

Protocol analyzers and exercisers are key tools to help driver and firmware developers understand serial data communication between their devices and systems. The Summit Z58 features a unified single application that incorporates traffic generation and protocol analysis. A protocol exerciser provides realistic traffic to devices under test and can also emulate complex host- or device-side traffic while the protocol analyzer acquires, records, decodes, analyzes and displays complex high-speed PCI Express I/O streams. Users will have access to analysis and reporting capabilities that are highly utilized in the PCIe industry. When analyzers and exercisers are used together developers can create powerful script level traffic and monitor the results of all tests. The Protocol Exerciser uses the new PXP-500A Test platform that feature both CEM and SFF-TA-1002 connectors to allow wider support of different PCI Express add-in-cards.

"Teledyne LeCroy continues to lead the industry in protocol test support for the PCI Express architecture, and our long engagement in the PCIe protocol tool market has allowed us to develop and provide the most useful solutions that help shorten development and testing," said Michael Romm, General Manager, Protocol Solutions Group, Teledyne LeCroy. "Users who are moving to PCIe 5.0 with Teledyne LeCroy test solutions can appreciate the rich library of decodes and analysis capabilities that are available on all of Teledyne LeCroy's PCIe test tools."

"The PCIe 5.0 Protocol Exerciser/ Analyzer is the latest development in support of helping the industry make the technology transition to 32.0 GT/s," said Dr. Debendra Das Sharma, Intel Fellow, Director of I/O Technologies and Standards, Intel Corporation. "Development of new test solutions from companies like Teledyne LeCroy will help fuel the growth of the PCIe 5.0 ecosystem."

"Synopsys and Teledyne LeCroy have achieved successful interoperability testing through many generations of the PCI Express protocol, including PCI Express 5.0 at 32 GT/s," said Scott Knowlton, director of Strategy and Solution Marketing at Synopsys. "The Synopsys complete, silicon-proven DesignWare® IP solution for PCI Express 5.0, combined with Teledyne's new Summit Z58 exerciser/analyzer, allows efficient migration to PCI Express 5.0 designs, while enabling the required functionality and thorough testing of data-intensive SoCs."

Teledyne LeCroy protocol analyzers and exercisers have been at the forefront of PCI Express development working closely with the computer industry over the last decade to provide the analysis features companies have needed for PCIe storage and IoT technology development. All Teledyne LeCroy protocol analysis and test products feature a hierarchical display, real-time statistics, protocol traffic summaries, detailed error reports, powerful scripting, and the ability to create user-defined test reports, which allow developers to troubleshoot intricate problems and finish their projects on time. Users of Teledyne LeCroy systems appreciate the rich library of decodes and analysis capabilities that are available on all of Teledyne LeCroy's PCIe test tools.

The Summit Z58 PCIe 5.0 Protocol Exerciser/Analyzer is currently available to order. For additional information, contact Teledyne LeCroy at 1-800-5LeCroy (1-800-553-2769) or visit Teledyne LeCroy's web site at teledynelecroy.com.

About Teledyne LeCroy

Teledyne LeCroy is a leading manufacturer of advanced oscilloscopes, protocol analyzers, and other test instruments that verify performance, validate compliance, and debug complex electronic systems quickly and thoroughly. Since its founding in 1964, the Company has focused on incorporating powerful tools into innovative products that enhance "Time-to-Insight". Faster time to insight enables users to rapidly find and fix defects in complex electronic systems, dramatically improving time-to-market for a wide variety of applications and end markets. Teledyne LeCroy is based in Chestnut Ridge, N.Y. For more information, visit Teledyne LeCroy's website at teledynelecroy.com .

© 2020 by Teledyne LeCroy. All rights reserved. Specifications are subject to change without notice.

PCI-SIG, PCI Express and PCIe are registered trademarks of PCI-SIG. Summit and CATC Trace are trademarks of Teledyne LeCroy.

Technical Contact: John Wiedemeier, Sr. Product Marketing Manager (408) 486-7211 Customer Contact: Teledyne LeCroy PSG Customer Care Center (800) 553-2769 Website: teledynelecroy.com



SOURCE Teledyne LeCroy

Related Links

http://www.teledynelecroy.com

