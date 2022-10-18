Teledyne LeCroy Releases Industry's First DisplayPort 2.1 Video Analyzer and Generator

quantumdata M42de offers comprehensive testing for new DisplayPort 2.1 specification

ELGIN, Ill., Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Teledyne LeCroy Inc., the worldwide leader in protocol test solutions, today announced the availability of the quantumdata M42de, supporting the newly released DisplayPort 2.1 specification. The new quantumdata M42de is a full-featured DisplayPort 2.1 Video Analyzer and Generator that supports testing of source and sink devices over USB Type-C and the new DP80 full-size DisplayPort connectors. The next evolution of the popular quantumdata M42d, the industry first DisplayPort 2.0 Analyzer/Generator, the M42de supports all the same VESA DisplayPort 2.0 compliance test options, including Link Layer for UHBR / HBR, Adaptive Sync, LTTPR, EDID and DisplayID, and new DisplayPort 2.1 features like CableID and LTTPR emulation.

quantumdata M42de DisplayPort 2.1 Video Analyzer and Generator

The DisplayPort 2.1 standard defines several enhancements including upgraded DP80 cables and connectors, allowing silicon and system OEMs to support the full 20Gb/s lane rate for an overall aggregate bandwidth of 80Gb/s over the DisplayPort full-size connector. CableID is designed to allow DisplayPort source and sink devices to link up faster by automatically detecting when connected with UHBR-compatible cables. Additional updates to the active retimer specification now allow for alignment of DisplayPort 2.1 devices with the USB4 active cable ecosystem.

"Teledyne LeCroy's early support of the DisplayPort 2.1 specification allows early-adopters to begin testing the latest enhancements and help ensure the high level of interoperability that DisplayPort users have come to expect," said Bill Lempesis, executive director of the Video Electronics Standards Association (VESA), which develops and administers the DisplayPort standard and compliance logo program. "We appreciate the support of test equipment vendors, like Teledyne LeCroy, in helping to facilitate the rapid deployment of new VESA specifications to the wider market."

The quantumdata M42de is designed to perform VESA DisplayPort 2.1 link-layer testing at all lane rates up to UHBR20 over the new DP80 connectors which fills a critical test requirement for the DisplayPort developer community and establishes a foundation for the full set of DisplayPort 2.1 compliance tests. Like its predecessor, the M42de incorporates a Passive Probing option that is based on Teledyne LeCroy's state-of-art T.A.P.4™ technology and allows for non-intrusive monitoring of the Aux Channel and Main Link between real source and sink devices over USB Type-C and full-size DisplayPort 2.1 cables. The M42de is also compatible with Power Delivery 3.1 Extended Power Range (EPR) voltage levels for DisplayPort over USB Type-C applications, so it can be used to test DisplayPort Alt mode devices while operating with higher voltages over VBUS (up to 48 V).

Availability

The quantumdata M42de is currently shipping and replaces the predecessor quantumdata M42d platform. For more information, please contact your regional Sales Engineer: 1-800-909-7211 or 408-653-1262; or email [email protected]. Learn more at: https://teledynelecroy.com/protocolanalyzer/quantumdata-m42de.aspx.

About Teledyne LeCroy

Teledyne LeCroy is a leading manufacturer of advanced oscilloscopes, protocol analyzers, and other test instruments that verify performance, validate compliance, and debug complex electronic systems quickly and thoroughly. Since its founding in 1964, the Company has focused on incorporating powerful tools into innovative products that enhance "Time-to-Insight". Faster time to insight enables users to rapidly find and fix defects in complex electronic systems, dramatically improving time-to-market for a wide variety of applications and end markets. Teledyne LeCroy is based in Chestnut Ridge, N.Y. For more information, visit Teledyne LeCroy's website at teledynelecroy.com.

© 2022 by Teledyne LeCroy. All rights reserved. Specifications are subject to change without notice.

Technical contact: Mike Micheletti, Product Marketing Manager 408-486-7782 Customer contact: Teledyne LeCroy PSG Customer Care Center 800-909-7211 Website: https://teledynelecroy.com

SOURCE Teledyne LeCroy