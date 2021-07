Teleflora Florists Celebrate 20 Years Of Make Someone Smile Week, Will Deliver More Than 30,000 Surprise Bouquets

During Make Someone Smile ® Week , Teleflora donates more than 30,000 Be Happy® Mugs to house the classic Teleflora bouquet that has come to embody the Make Someone Smile® Week program . Member florists then work with local wholesalers and growers in their areas to secure donations of fresh flowers for their volunteer teams, who design surprise bouquets and deliver them to community members in need of a smile.

"This past year has been challenging for everyone, especially for those on the front lines. So, now more than ever, it's important to spread joy and happiness," says Lottie McKinnon, program director of industry relations, education, and design academy at Teleflora. "We are honored and grateful to be celebrating our twentieth year of Make Someone Smile® Week. The passion and enthusiasm that Teleflora florists and volunteers show for our humanitarian program has led to it becoming one of the floral industry's leading charitable projects across the country. We look forward to many more years of delivering smiles to those in need."

Make Someone Smile® Week was developed by Teleflora in 2000 and is the floral industry's most successful volunteer initiative in North America, delivering more than 570,000 bouquets and smiles to local communities around the country. In 2019, the program spanned more than 100 facilities throughout the United States and Canada led by florists who donated their time to deliver more than 30,000 bouquets and smiles. As Teleflora florists are making deliveries this year for Make Someone Smile® Week, consumers can also share in the spirit of delivering a smile to someone in need by visiting http://www.teleflora.com.

About Teleflora

Say everything and share your "Love Out Loud™" with the gift of Teleflora® flowers—all made by hand and delivered by hand by your local florist. With more than 10,000 member florists in North America alone, Teleflora offers the kind of personal touches, artistry, and expertise you expect from a trusted neighborhood florist—even if that neighborhood is across the country. No prepackaged flowers in nondescript boxes dropped on your doorstep—Teleflora's network of professional florists creates artistic arrangements personally delivered in a vase, often on the same day. Teleflora makes every day an occasion with a two-in-one gift that includes a multipurpose keepsake container for long-lasting enjoyment. For more, visit: www.teleflora.com, or follow us on Instagram and Facebook and tag your own #LoveOutLoud moment.

SOURCE Teleflora

Related Links

https://www.teleflora.com