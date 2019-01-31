Teleflora Releases "Love Out Loud, A Silent Film" In New Valentine's Day Campaign

Animated in black and white with a vivid splash of color, the 90-second film opens with a young boy offering flowers to a childhood crush, and follows the subsequent moments in his life when he gifts flowers in search of true love. The campaign launches across multiple platforms including YouTube, Hulu, Tubi and Facebook, just in time for Valentine's Day.

"As a brand, we've seen that male participation is on the rise for Valentine's Day, with a considerable increase in male buyers over the past two years during this holiday," said Danielle Mason, senior director of consumer marketing at Teleflora. "This is especially interesting to us as men often claim that they are not fans of Valentine's Day. Are men perhaps 'secret romantics' and more emotional than they let on? Through the experiences of our character Henry, this film delves into those deep emotions that are felt but not always revealed and we hope it inspires viewers to love out loud this Valentine's Day."

The film was made by The Wonderful Company's in-house creative team, Wonderful Agency, led by Chief Creative Officer Darren Moran. "Throughout our lives we fall for so many people, sometimes quickly, sometimes over the years," said Moran. "Flowers and the affection they symbolize are an important part of those courtships. But in the end, we can only hope for one true love to blossom. This is a story about the journey to find that."

"Love Out Loud, A Silent Film" is part of Teleflora's overarching "Love Out Loud" platform, which launched Christmas 2017. Love like you mean it this Valentine's Day with a stunning bouquet that is always made by hand and hand-delivered to your door by a local florist. From lush, dreamy arrangements that will take their breath away to bright blooms that will make anyone feel loved, the new collection offers a special, unforgettable gifting experience the moment Teleflora's flower delivery arrives.

Teleflora's new Valentine's Day bouquet lineup includes:

(All Valentine's Day arrangements are available for sale on Teleflora.com in standard, deluxe or premium size options.)

Teleflora's Sweetest Satin Bouquet (Available on Teleflora.com for $79.99)

Make your valentine fall head over heels with this elegant arrangement brimming with classic red roses, white Asiatic lilies, red Alstroemeria and green accents. This beautiful, eye-catching bouquet arrives in a ceramic vase with a soft, satiny gloss and quilted pattern that evokes a passionate feel.

Teleflora's Sterling Love Bouquet (Available on Teleflora.com for $109.99)

Give a thoughtful, modern touch of luxury to your soul mate with this stunning floral bouquet overflowing with fresh red roses, pink Asiatic lilies and red Alstroemeria nestled in a chic blown glass vase that she will treasure for years to come.

Teleflora's Country Sweetheart Bouquet (Available on Teleflora.com for $54.99)

Surprise your sweetheart with this vintage chic French farmhouse-inspired floral arrangement. Bursting with red roses, white daisies and red carnations nestled between dusty miller and huckleberry, this two-in-one gift arrives in a cute crock that will deliver long-lasting enjoyment.

Teleflora's Happy Harmony Bouquet (Available on Teleflora.com for $54.99)

Celebrate love and friendship with this sweet floral arrangement. With a playful pattern of red and silver scattered hearts on a gorgeous glass cube, this gift is sure to brighten anyone's day.

Love Out Loud this Valentine's Day and make your loved ones feel special with a Teleflora bouquet. To place your order for a beautiful floral arrangement made by hand and delivered by hand by your local florist, please visit www.teleflora.com.

About Teleflora:

Say everything and share your "Love Out Loud™" with the gift of Teleflora® flowers — all made by hand and delivered by hand by your local florist. By tapping nearly 10,000 member florists in North America alone, Teleflora offers the kind of personal touches, artistry and expertise you expect from a trusted neighborhood florist — even if that neighborhood is across the country. No prepackaged flowers in nondescript boxes dropped on your doorstep — Teleflora's network of professional florists creates artistic arrangements personally delivered in a vase, often on the same day. Teleflora makes every day an occasion with a two-in-one gift that includes a multipurpose keepsake container for long-lasting enjoyment. Follow Teleflora on Facebook and tag your own #LoveOutLoud moment.

