Telefónica Movistar México Selects Ericsson Expert Analytics to Enhance Customer Experience

WASHINGTON, Feb. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) has been selected by Telefónica Movistar México, a subsidiary of Telefónica South America, to deploy the Service Operation Center (SOC) platform to enhance subscribers' experience through Ericsson Expert Analytics.

The new SOC platform, based on Ericsson's solution, will be deployed to gain visibility of Telefónica Movistar México's service operations, quality, and end-customer experience. This will give the service provider actionable insights in real-time to help improve service quality and increase customer satisfaction.

Hector Gimenez, Chief Technical Officer, Telefónica Movistar México, says: "With Ericsson Expert Analytics we can now get a complete end-to-end view of our services, along with real-time insights, that allow us to accelerate decisions and actions that enhance the experience for our subscribers. We will leverage the data captured through Ericsson's solution to relentlessly pursue operational efficiencies in both technical and non-technical areas and thus increase our focus on our customers."

Arun Bansal, President and Head of Ericsson in Europe and Latin America, says: "Service providers around the world are increasingly turning to Ericsson Expert Analytics to gain greater visibility of their service operations. This visibility highlights opportunities to improve the customer experience in a wide range of areas, resulting in higher levels of customer satisfaction and loyalty. These are key metrics for service providers to increase revenue."

This new solution will complement other services and solutions already provided by Ericsson, such as preemptive network support services, that enable early detection of critical issues and prevent incidents, resulting in improved operational efficiency and improved network quality.

Deployment of the Ericsson Expert Analytics solution for Telefónica Movistar México is ongoing. Full integration is expected by the second half of this year.

FOLLOW US

Subscribe to Ericsson press releases here

www.twitter.com/ericsson

www.facebook.com/ericsson

www.linkedin.com/company/ericsson

MORE INFORMATION AT:

Ericsson Newsroom

media.relations@ericsson.com (+46-10-719-69-92)

investor.relations@ericsson.com (+46-10-719-00-00)

About Telefónica

Telefónica is one of the largest telecommunications companies in the world by market capitalization and number of customers with a comprehensive offering and quality of connectivity that is delivered over world class fixed, mobile and broadband networks. As a growing company it prides itself on providing a differential experience based both on its corporate values and a public position that defends customer interests. The company has a significant presence in 17 countries and 357.5 million accesses around the world. Telefónica has a strong presence in Spain, Europe and Latin America, where the company focuses an important part of its growth strategy. Telefónica is a 100% listed company and its shares are traded on the Spanish Stock Market and on those in London, New York, Lima, and Buenos Aires.

About Ericsson

Ericsson enables communications service providers to capture the full value of connectivity. The company's portfolio spans Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and is designed to help our customers go digital, increase efficiency and find new revenue streams. Ericsson's investments in innovation have delivered the benefits of telephony and mobile broadband to billions of people around the world. The Ericsson stock is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and on Nasdaq New York. www.ericsson.com

Ericsson at Mobile World Congress 2019

Join or follow Ericsson at MWC 2019 in Barcelona from February 25 to 28 and experience the future of 5G and IoT innovation. We will present unique insights on 5G business opportunities and showcase use cases that enhance service providers' business and customer experiences. Take the opportunity to learn more about the latest trends and technology shaping the ICT industry, now and in the future. Join us live and online at www.ericsson.com/mwc

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

http://news.cision.com/ericsson/r/telefonica-movistar-mexico-selects-ericsson-expert-analytics-to-enhance-customer-experience,c2745054

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/15448/2745054/995755.pdf PDF Telefónica Movistar México selects Ericsson Expert Analytics to enhance customer experience http://news.cision.com/ericsson/i/people-at-a-city-street-crossing-in-mexico,c2578781 People at a city street crossing in Mexico

SOURCE Ericsson