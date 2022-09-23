Telehandler Market to record USD 1.73 Bn incremental growth -- Construction segment to generate maximum revenue

Sep 23, 2022, 22:45 ET
NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global telehandler market is fragmented in nature. The market is highly competitive and is dominated by vendors such as JC Bamford Excavators, Manitou, and Oshkosh. Most of the prominent vendors in the market have their headquarters in Europe. Established vendors are focused on increasing the lift capacity and height of their existing models. They are also focusing on improving the control systems to enhance safety, which is a major concern and differentiating factor for buyers. Moreover, vendors are developing a wide range of products to expand their portfolio for various end-user applications and increase profitability. Gain deeper insights into the vendor landscape and identify successful growth strategies adopted by key vendors. Buy Report Now
Technavio expects the global telehandlers market size to grow by USD 1.73 billion, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.66% during the forecast period.
Significant investments are being made in the construction of oil and gas pipelines across the world. This is evident in developing countries such as the US and Canada due to the shale gas boom. These countries are also making huge investments in public infrastructure, which is increasing the demand for telehandlers. Besides, the recent crackdown on illegal immigration by the Government of the US has resulted in a shortage of farmworkers in the country. This has driven the farming sector in the US to focus on mechanizing agriculture and livestock farming processes. Many such factors are expected to create significant opportunities for vendors during the forecast period.
Technavio segments the global telehandler market by application (construction, agriculture, industrial, and others) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).
The construction industry will have the largest share of the market throughout the forecast period. The growth of the residential and commercial construction market is creating significant demand for telehandlers in the construction industry. The rising use of modular construction will further accelerate the growth of the market in the construction segment.
By region, APAC will emerge as the key market, occupying 45% of the global market share. Increasing investments in infrastructure projects such as transportation and energy in countries China, India, and Japan are driving the growth of the regional market.
The market is driven by the increasing need for bulk material handling in agriculture and livestock farming. The report on the telehandler market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis. The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Download PDF Sample Report
- Telehandler Market Sizing
- Telehandler Market Forecast
- Telehandler Market Analysis
- AB Volvo
- Caterpillar Inc.
- CLAAS Group
- CNH Industrial NV
- Dieci Srl
- Doosan Corp.
- Haulotte Group
- J C Bamford Excavators Ltd.
- Komatsu Ltd.
- Liebherr International AG
- Linamar Corp.
- Magni Telescopic Handlers Srl
- Manitou BF SA
- Merlo Spa
- Oshkosh Corp.
- Pettibone Traverse Lift LLC
- SANY Group
- Terex Corp.
- Wacker Neuson SE
- Xtreme Manufacturing
- Construction Equipment Market in Europe Growth, Size, Trends, Analysis Report by Type, Application, Region and Segment Forecast 2021-2025
- Construction Dumper Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
|
Telehandler Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2021
|
Forecast period
|
2022-2026
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.66%
|
Market growth 2022-2026
|
USD 1.73 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
5.52
|
Regional analysis
|
APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 45%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, China, India, Japan, and Germany
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
AB Volvo, Caterpillar Inc., CLAAS Group, CNH Industrial NV, Dieci Srl, Doosan Corp., Haulotte Group, J C Bamford Excavators Ltd., Komatsu Ltd., Liebherr International AG, Linamar Corp., Magni Telescopic Handlers Srl, Manitou BF SA, Merlo Spa, Oshkosh Corp., Pettibone Traverse Lift LLC, SANY Group, Terex Corp., Wacker Neuson SE, and Xtreme Manufacturing
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
1 Executive Summary
- 1.1 Market overview
- Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview
- Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview
- Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics
- Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography
- Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application
- Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 09: Parent market
- Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 12: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2021
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
- Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between2021 and 2026
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026
5 Market Segmentation by Application
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 24: Chart on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 25: Data Table on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by Application
- Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Application
- Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Application
- 5.3 Construction - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 28: Chart on Construction - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 29: Data Table on Construction - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 30: Chart on Construction - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 31: Data Table on Construction - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.4 Agriculture - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 32: Chart on Agriculture - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 33: Data Table on Agriculture - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 34: Chart on Agriculture - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 35: Data Table on Agriculture - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.5 Industrial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 36: Chart on Industrial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 37: Data Table on Industrial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 38: Chart on Industrial - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 39: Data Table on Industrial - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 40: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 41: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 42: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 43: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.7 Market opportunity by Application
- Exhibit 44: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)
6 Customer Landscape
- 6.1 Customer landscape overview
- Exhibit 45: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria
7 Geographic Landscape
- 7.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 46: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 47: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 48: Chart on Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 49: Data Table on Geographic comparison
- 7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 50: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 51: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 52: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 53: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 54: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 55: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 56: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 57: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 58: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 59: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 60: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 61: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 62: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 63: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 64: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 65: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 66: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 67: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 68: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 69: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 70: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 71: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 72: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 73: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 74: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 75: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 76: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 77: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.10 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 78: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 79: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 80: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 81: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 82: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 83: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 84: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 85: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 86: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 87: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 88: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 89: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.13 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 90: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 8.1 Market drivers
- 8.2 Market challenges
- 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
- Exhibit 91: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026
- 8.4 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
- 9.1 Overview
- 9.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 92: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation
- 9.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 93: Overview on factors of disruption
- 9.4 Industry risks
- Exhibit 94: Impact of key risks on business
10 Vendor Analysis
- 10.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 95: Vendors covered
- 10.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 96: Matrix on vendor position and classification
- 10.3 Caterpillar Inc.
- Exhibit 97: Caterpillar Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 98: Caterpillar Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 99: Caterpillar Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 100: Caterpillar Inc. - Segment focus
- 10.4 CLAAS Group
- Exhibit 101: CLAAS Group - Overview
- Exhibit 102: CLAAS Group - Product / Service
- Exhibit 103: CLAAS Group - Key news
- Exhibit 104: CLAAS Group - Key offerings
- 10.5 Dieci Srl
- Exhibit 105: Dieci Srl - Overview
- Exhibit 106: Dieci Srl - Product / Service
- Exhibit 107: Dieci Srl - Key offerings
- 10.6 Doosan Corp.
- Exhibit 108: Doosan Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 109: Doosan Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 110: Doosan Corp. - Key news
- Exhibit 111: Doosan Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 112: Doosan Corp. - Segment focus
- 10.7 Haulotte Group
- Exhibit 113: Haulotte Group - Overview
- Exhibit 114: Haulotte Group - Business segments
- Exhibit 115: Haulotte Group - Key offerings
- Exhibit 116: Haulotte Group - Segment focus
- 10.8 J C Bamford Excavators Ltd.
- Exhibit 117: J C Bamford Excavators Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 118: J C Bamford Excavators Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 119: J C Bamford Excavators Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 120: J C Bamford Excavators Ltd. - Segment focus
- 10.9 Komatsu Ltd.
- Exhibit 121: Komatsu Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 122: Komatsu Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 123: Komatsu Ltd. - Key news
- Exhibit 124: Komatsu Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 125: Komatsu Ltd. - Segment focus
- 10.10 Liebherr International AG
- Exhibit 126: Liebherr International AG - Overview
- Exhibit 127: Liebherr International AG - Product / Service
- Exhibit 128: Liebherr International AG - Key news
- Exhibit 129: Liebherr International AG - Key offerings
- 10.11 Manitou BF SA
- Exhibit 130: Manitou BF SA - Overview
- Exhibit 131: Manitou BF SA - Product / Service
- Exhibit 132: Manitou BF SA - Key offerings
- 10.12 Oshkosh Corp.
- Exhibit 133: Oshkosh Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 134: Oshkosh Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 135: Oshkosh Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 136: Oshkosh Corp. - Segment focus
11 Appendix
- 11.1 Scope of the report
- 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
- Exhibit 137: Inclusions checklist
- Exhibit 138: Exclusions checklist
- 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 139: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 11.4 Research methodology
- Exhibit 140: Research methodology
- Exhibit 141: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 142: Information sources
- 11.5 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 143: List of abbreviations
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
SOURCE Technavio
Share this article