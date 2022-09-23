Telehandler Market to record USD 1.73 Bn incremental growth -- Construction segment to generate maximum revenue

NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global telehandler market is fragmented in nature. The market is highly competitive and is dominated by vendors such as JC Bamford Excavators, Manitou, and Oshkosh. Most of the prominent vendors in the market have their headquarters in Europe. Established vendors are focused on increasing the lift capacity and height of their existing models. They are also focusing on improving the control systems to enhance safety, which is a major concern and differentiating factor for buyers. Moreover, vendors are developing a wide range of products to expand their portfolio for various end-user applications and increase profitability. Gain deeper insights into the vendor landscape and identify successful growth strategies adopted by key vendors. Buy Report Now

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Telehandler Market 2022-2026

Technavio expects the global telehandlers market size to grow by USD 1.73 billion, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.66% during the forecast period.

Significant investments are being made in the construction of oil and gas pipelines across the world. This is evident in developing countries such as the US and Canada due to the shale gas boom. These countries are also making huge investments in public infrastructure, which is increasing the demand for telehandlers. Besides, the recent crackdown on illegal immigration by the Government of the US has resulted in a shortage of farmworkers in the country. This has driven the farming sector in the US to focus on mechanizing agriculture and livestock farming processes. Many such factors are expected to create significant opportunities for vendors during the forecast period.

Technavio segments the global telehandler market by application (construction, agriculture, industrial, and others) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

The construction industry will have the largest share of the market throughout the forecast period. The growth of the residential and commercial construction market is creating significant demand for telehandlers in the construction industry. The rising use of modular construction will further accelerate the growth of the market in the construction segment.

By region, APAC will emerge as the key market, occupying 45% of the global market share. Increasing investments in infrastructure projects such as transportation and energy in countries China, India, and Japan are driving the growth of the regional market.

The market is driven by the increasing need for bulk material handling in agriculture and livestock farming. The report on the telehandler market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis. The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Download PDF Sample Report

The telehandler market covers the following areas:

Telehandler Market Sizing

Telehandler Market Forecast

Telehandler Market Analysis

Key vendors in the global telehandler market:

AB Volvo

Caterpillar Inc.

CLAAS Group

CNH Industrial NV

Dieci Srl

Doosan Corp.

Haulotte Group

J C Bamford Excavators Ltd.

Komatsu Ltd.

Liebherr International AG

Linamar Corp.

Magni Telescopic Handlers Srl

Manitou BF SA

Merlo Spa

Oshkosh Corp.

Pettibone Traverse Lift LLC

SANY Group

Terex Corp.

Wacker Neuson SE

Xtreme Manufacturing

Telehandler Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.66% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 1.73 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.52 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 45% Key consumer countries US, China, India, Japan, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled AB Volvo, Caterpillar Inc., CLAAS Group, CNH Industrial NV, Dieci Srl, Doosan Corp., Haulotte Group, J C Bamford Excavators Ltd., Komatsu Ltd., Liebherr International AG, Linamar Corp., Magni Telescopic Handlers Srl, Manitou BF SA, Merlo Spa, Oshkosh Corp., Pettibone Traverse Lift LLC, SANY Group, Terex Corp., Wacker Neuson SE, and Xtreme Manufacturing Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Exhibit 54: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 58: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 62: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 66: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 70: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 78: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 82: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 86: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 87: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 88: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 89: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

