Telehealth Market in the US Forecast to Witness 80% YOY Growth in 2020 Due to Rapid Telehealth Adoption Rates
Apr 28, 2020, 18:45 ET
DUBLIN, April 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Telehealth Market in US - Industry Outlook and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in the US, the telehealth platform has emerged as a major tool to fight and contain the virus. Telehealth services have helped to ease the burden on traditional healthcare systems by encouraging patients with other disorders and mild or moderate ailments to treat via web-based or cloud-based applications. Due to the rise in the COVID-19 pandemic, the US telehealth market is expected to witness over 80% YOY growth in 2020. To deal with the pandemic, health service providers in the US are utilizing telehealth services that connect doctors and patients remotely. As federal governments have recently implemented the social distancing and nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure to contain the pandemic from spreading, these services have become an effective tool for healthcare management. Hence, the rise in contagious and viral infection is expected to support market growth in the US.
With the rapid advancement in technology, telehealth is considered as the future of medicine. Rural areas, war-torn regions, and areas affected by natural calamities require and can benefit from remote healthcare services. The development of the telecommunication system has increased the scope of remote healthcare services immensely. With the introduction of e-health services, the growth of traditional medical diagnosis is growing at a moderate rate.
The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the US telehealth market during the forecast period:
- Expansion of Reimbursement for Telehealth Services
- Emergence of Telehealth Robots and Robotic Platforms
- Demand for Telehealth Services due to COVID-19 Pandemic Crisis
- Increasing Number of mHealth Applications fueling Telehealth Adoption
The study considers the present scenario of the US telehealth market and its market dynamics for the period 2019-2025. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The study offers both the demand and supply aspect of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent ones operating in the market.
INSIGHTS BY VENDORS
The US telehealth market is highly dynamic and fragmented, with the presence of several medical device manufacturers, software/application providers, and telehealth service providers. Medical device manufacturers are collaborating with software/application developers and service providers to enhance the quality of care to patients. The rapidly changing technological environment has a significant impact on the overall market as patients and clinicians are looking for remote healthcare platforms with innovative and advanced features.
Key Vendors
- AMD Global Telemedicine
- American Well
- BioTelemetry
- GlobalMedia Group
- Koninklijke Philips
- Resideo Life Care Solutions
- Medtronic
- Teladoc Health
Other Prominent Vendors
- InTouch Health
- AirStrip Technologies
- INOVA
- A&D Company
- Abbott
- AgaMatrix
- AliveCor
- AT&T
- athenahealth
- BIOTRONIK
- Boston Scientific
- Biotricity
- CHI Health
- edgeMED Healthcare
- eVisit
- GE Healthcare
- Graham Healthcare Group
- Harris Computer
- iHealth Labs
- Integrity Urgent Care
- iSelectMD
- Masimo
- MDLIVE
- Medici
- MeMD
- Mercy Virtual
- NextGen Healthcare
- Omron Healthcare
- PlushCare
- MedXCom
- SOC Telemed
- THA Group
- Vidyo
- Vsee
- virtuwell
- Spacelabs Healthcare
- ZIPNOSIS
KEY MARKET INSIGHTS
- The analysis of the US telehealth market provides sizing and growth opportunities for the period 2020-2025.
- Offers sizing and growth prospects of the US telehealth market for the forecast period 2020-2025.
- Provides comprehensive insights on the latest industry trends, forecast, and growth drivers in the US telehealth market.
- Includes a detailed analysis of growth drivers, challenges, and investment opportunities.
- Delivers a complete overview of segments and the regional outlook of the US telehealth market.
- Offers an exhaustive summary of the vendor landscape, competitive analysis, and key strategies to gain a competitive advantage.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Research Methodology
2 Research Objectives
3 Research Process
4 Scope & Coverage
5 Report Assumptions & Caveats
6 Market at a Glance
7 Introduction
8 Impact of COVID-19 on the US Telehealth Market
9 Market Opportunities & Trends
9.1 Major Expansion of Reimbursement For Telehealth Services
9.2 Strategic Acquisitions And Collaborations
9.3 Emergence Of Telehealth Robots And Robotic Platforms
9.4 Increasing Demand For Telehealth Due To Covid-19 Pandemic Crisis
10 Market Growth Enablers
10.1 Growing Target Pool of Patients Requiring Telehealth Services
10.2 Increasing Number of Mhealth Applications Fueling The Telehealth Adoption
10.3 Growing Demand For Remote Patient Monitoring Platforms And Connected Medical Devices
10.4 Advances In Technology Encouraging Adoption Of Telehealth Among End-Users
11 Market Restraints
11.1 Uncertainty Over Establishing Standard Regulatory Frameworks And Legal Barriers To Telehealth
11.2 Lack Of Standard Interoperability In Telehealth Infrastructure
11.3 Data Security And Privacy Risks Associated With Telehealth
12 Market Landscape
13 Modality
14 Real-Time Virtual Health
15 Remote Patient Monitoring
16 Store-And-Forward
17 Component
18 Delivery Mode
19 End-User
20 Competitive Landscape
21 Key Company Profiles
22 Other Prominent Vendors
23 Report Summary
23.1 Key Takeaways
23.2 Strategic Recommendations
24 Quantitative Summary
25 Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/k8ig2o
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article